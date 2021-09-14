WOBURN - A Woburn-based pharmaceutical startup will appear before the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday night as the firm pursues an ambitious expansion plan at a newly acquired Cabot Road facility.
Earlier this summer, officials from Continuus Pharmaceuticals appeared before both the Planning Board and City Council for permission to quintuple the size of its manufacturing space in a two-story building at 32 Cabot Rd. off of Commerce Way by the Woburn Village site.
According to company officials, its bid to increase the size of its production capacity comes as Continuus officials aim to become the only pharmaceutical-maker in the world capable of mass-producing medications from start to finish.
Tuesday night’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and is a continuation of a public hearing that was first opened on July 27.
According to Rubin and Rudman attorney Joseph Tarby, who is representing the petitioner, his client is seeking a special permits from the planners in order to expand the allowable manufacturing floor space within the existing 50,000 square foot building from 7,440 square feet to 37,728 square space.
Much of that expansion will happen by converting existing office and storage space into production areas. However, a 7,000 square foot building addition, as well as a three-story “utility” building to store warehouse vehicles and equipment, is also being proposed.
Meanwhile, the City Council is being asked separately to approve a pair of special permits for the expansion plan under two other sections of the zoning ordinance that involve “high hazard” industrial uses and commercial operations that take place within a flood plain.
According to Continuus Pharmaceuticals vice president Ernie Penachio, under a traditional US manufacturing model, drug-makers import so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are mainly produced at plants in China and India.
Those APIs are then mixed at domestic sites to create final products.
However, under the Woburn startup’s ““integrated continuous manufacturing (ICM)”, the company is able to largely eliminate that reliance on the international supply-chain, which has been under enormous stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Continuus manufacturing model daisy-chains all these unit operations together that are typically [dependent upon outside manufacturers] at multiple sites. You have the efficiency of producing a product in a continuous process from the front to the back,” Penachio explained at a City Council meeting in August.
Continuus’ existing corporate footprint is already situated exclusively within Woburn, where the firm operates a development and engineering facility along Olympia Avenue and a separate research and development (R&D) headquarters at West Cummings Park off of Washington Street.
