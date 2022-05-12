WOBURN - The City Council recently ordered Verizon officials to remove a double-pole in the South End and shore-up associated overhead wiring before installing a new underground conduit connection on Montvale Avenue by Woburn Center.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of tieing the unrelated repair work on Warren Avenue to a grant of a right-in-a-way permit needed to bring telecommunications connections to a commercial building at 12 Montvale Ave. across from the Woburn Bowladrome site.
According to Oscar Lainez, who is employed by a Verizon New England contractor, his firm is being hired to install roughly 42-feet of conduit from one side of Montvale Avenue to the other by the Woburn Center property.
According to Lainez, as part of that project, his company is willing to commit to restoring any and all disturbed sidewalk panels or curbing in the area.
City Council President Michael Concannon later directed the Pike Telecom representative’s attention to an April 28 memo from DPW Superintendent Jay Duran, who asked the council to require the petitioner to address a series of double-and-triple poles on Warren Avenue.
“In particular, the low cables from the double/triple poles in
Warren Avenue are a constant complaint from the neighbors in this area. This presents problems for accessibility of larger vehicles, most importantly emergency vehicles to the Woburn Housing Authority,” Duran wrote in that memo.
“These matters should be formally addressed to prevent future inconvenience which has become more than aesthetics at this time. This was a condition of approval for the adjacent parcel over a year ago and has never been addressed by Verizon,” he added.
According to Laniez, he had personally gone to inspect the wires in question and believed that Duran’s request would be accepted by Verizon. In fact, according to the consultant, given the existing condition of the wires, he was surprised the issue hadn’t already been addressed.
“He’s correct. They’re pretty low and I will bring that up with Verizon so they can address it,” said the contractor. “I’m surprised how slow they’re moving on because it is so low. It 100 percent has to be done.”
“That pole has been hanging there like that for 10 years and I’ve called Verizon so many times. It’s dangerous and I’m happy Jay Duran made that fix part of his list of conditions,” later chimed in Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, who district includes the double-pole in question.
Though Lainez various times said he had no objection to linking the permit to the South End repairs, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen worried about whether he had the authority to commit Verizon New England to that permit stipulation.
The Pike Telecom representative, reiterating that he works for a Verizon contractor, agreed that he couldn’t technically agree to the condition on the telecommunications company’s behalf, but promised to notify the petitioner about any conditions imposed by the council.
That admission briefly led to a back-and-forth discussion about whether to reopen the public hearing and refer the matter to committee for further debate.
However, Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers convinced his colleagues to stick to their instincts and mandate the Warren Avenue repairs.
According to Demers, though issues around mandating the removal of double-poles have sometimes proved tricky in that they potentially involve third-party developers, the current petition has no such conflicts.
“If the will of the council is to move forward with the condition that [this other work be] done, I don’t see the need for this to go to committee,” Demers stated. “In the past, we’ve had discussions about not wanting to hold a private [enterprise] at the mercy of a public utility. However, the gentleman before us is a private contractor for Verizon.”
“He may not be empowered to speak for Verizon, but we as the governing body on granting rights of way are well within our rights to move forward with this condition,” the Ward 4 councilor further reasoned.
