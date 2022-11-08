WOBURN - Both the City Council and Mayor Scott Galvin recently endorsed a Home Rule Petition that asks the state for three more years to issue a bunch of Woburn Village alcohol licenses.
According to records from City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office, the mayor added his signature to the petition on Oct. 20, just two days after the City Council voted unanimously in favor of the request.
The matter is now being handed off to Woburn’s Beacon Hill delegation, which will be asked to help steer the special legislation through the State House before the licenses lapse late next spring.
The Home Rule petition specifically calls for the state Legislators to give Woburn’s three-member License Commission until May 29, 2026 to issue site-specific alcohol licenses to new Woburn Village tenants. Presently, all 11 licenses will expire on May 29, 2023.
As the city’s license commissioners explained in a Sept. 15 memo to the council, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not yet had a chance to issue each of the seven all-alcoholic pouring licenses and four beer-and-wine only permits that were issued to Woburn per special legislation in 2020.
Concluding a 16-month economic planning effort, the City Council voted unanimously back in June of 2019 to approve the Woburn Village project, which replaced the old Woburn Mall building by the corner of Mishawum Road and Commerce Way.
The lifestyle center, which includes 350 apartments being managed by AvalonBay Communities, is an outdoor-air marketplace with more than 20 separate retail shops and restaurants spread across the 23-acre site.
Well aware that various restaurant tenants would be interested in selling alcoholic beverages, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council first petitioned the state Legislature for the site-specific liquor licenses after final permits were issued for the project.
Woburn State Rep. Richard Haggerty and his colleagues subsequently took on the special bill from there and by June of 2020 had successfully steered it through the state House.
Besides including the 11 Woburn Village licenses, the final bill signed into law by Mass. Gov. Charles Baker also included an additional site-specific license for Fortunato’s Restaurant at 428 Main St. That Italian eatery has since closed its doors, but the license can presumably be passed onto future tenants.
