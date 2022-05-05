WOBURN - The Middlesex Canal Cleanup will take place on Conservation Day, Saturday, May 7 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (rain or shine).
The canal (a 27-mile barge canal) was built between 1793 and 1803 and was operated until 1853 when railroads had become the main source for transportation.
Despite the fact that the Middlesex Canal is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a National Historic Engineering Landmark, there are still some who are not aware of its significance and the role it played both in the development of Woburn and the economic growth of this area.
One might say that the Middlesex Canal was the ultimate superhighway of its time and played a major role in the Industrial Revolution. Also, the success of the Middlesex Canal led to the construction of the Erie Canal.
Supporters of the canal hope workers will be able to help bring the Historic Middlesex Canal towpath and rail bed in North Woburn back to its natural beauty.
People can help by picking up and recycling trash, raking leaves, lightly pruning and removing dangerously dry brush. The friends of the canal want to make the towpath and rail bed a pleasant area to visit.
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Council of Social Concern at 2 Merrimac St. Please bring rakes, gloves, pruners, loppers, leaf blowers, weed whackers, and chain saws if you have them. Workers should wear long sleeve shirts and protective glasses, too.
Once again, Tony and Joanne Fiorello of the St. Anthony's Club will be offering their delicious pizza to volunteers. There will be soft drinks and water, too.
Please let us know if you can help us at any time during the day by leaving a comment on our Facebook page Middlesex Canal Cleanup in Woburn or contact:
• John Beauchamp @ 781-771-6076
• Linda & Mike Raymond @ 781-935-2438
• Marcy Ragucci @ 978-502-0069
• Kevin Murphy @781-956-3154
“If Saturday is not good for you, we are happy to add another time when you are available to help out. Just give one of us a call,” offers Linda & Mike Raymond.
“John Beauchamp and Kevin Murphy have already started to cleanup the area and it looks terrific so far. I can’t wait for more people to have an opportunity to walk along that portion of the canal. As I walked along the towpath, I felt like I was stepping back in time to the days when packet boats travelled on their journey from Boston to Lowell. It was an exhilarating experience,” said Marcy Ragucci.
Tributes to the canal, the men who engineered the construction of it (either by investment, brainpower, or manpower) can be found and appreciated at the Middlesex Canal Museum and Visitor Center at the Faulkner Mill in North Billerica. The museum proudly displays maps, drawings, artifacts, and other intriguing remembrances of the Middlesex Canal. Still, evidence of strong interest in the canal.
The Middlesex Canal Association is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the Historic Middlesex Canal and publishes a newsletter to apprise members of all activities being conducted throughout the year. Visit their website at http://www.middlesexcanal.org/museum/
