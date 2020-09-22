WOBURN - Jumping at a chance to say farewell in-person, the City Council recently paid homage to former City Council President and new state judge Michael Anderson.
During a meeting held just days after nominating former School Committee member Joseph Demers to Anderson's Ward 4 seat, the City Council honored their former colleague by presenting him with a plaque during a brief ceremony.
Anderson recently resigned from his council seat after being confirmed in July as the newest associate justice for the state's Probate and Family Court.
"We want to make sure we give someone special a proper farewell," said City Council President Lindsay Higgins of the brief ceremony. "So tonight we have former City Council president and current Commonwealth of Mass. Judge Michael Anderson in the audience."
A well-regarded family law attorney who until recently managed his own City Hall area practice, Anderson first expressed interest in local politics after former Ward 4 Alderman and State Representative James Dwyer stepped down from the council in 2008.
Months after losing that bid to former Ward 4 Alderman Edmund Wall, Anderson later captured the City Council seat during municipal elections in 2009. For much of his tenure, the Frances Street resident took a special interest in clarifying language and closing loopholes in Woburn's municipal and zoning codes.
In January of 2019, Anderson was unanimously elected by his peers to replace outgoing Alderman at-large and current State Rep. Richard Haggerty as council president.
Though Anderson officially stepped down in late July, the City Council — meeting virtually on several occasions — was unable to meet in-person with Anderson to recognize him for his decade-long service until their latest meeting.
According to Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately and Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, the two senior members of the council, Anderson's calm and reason-based approach to the city's business had a steadying effect on them.
"For over 10 years, between sitting here and [at the council president's center dais], you did a terrific job. You were a friend and mentor. I had a lot of laughs over the years and we did a lot f good work," said Gately. "I'm so happy for you getting that judgeship. You deserve it. You're a good man, family man, and member of this community."
"I can't believe ten years has gone by. You and I went through some pretty tough vote over the years. I learned a lot and I appreciate it. The state is very lucky to have you. I'm glad you'll still be out there helping take care of the people," Mercer-Bruen later added.
Some of the City Council's newer members also praised Anderson for his willingness to help them out when they were first elected. According to Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco and Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, thanks to the former City Council president's hospitality, they were able to quickly acclimate to their new roles on the city''s legislative arm.
"I was only 24-years-old when I was first elected," recalled Tedesco. "At the time, Alderman Anderson and Alderman Gately took the time to walk me through the process and help me understand Woburn's zoning code and municipal code. Thank-you for your guidance."
