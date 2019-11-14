WOBURN - Unconvinced the developer can meet his own revised timeline, the Planning Board last night granted a brief one-month extension for a six-house subdivision off of Wood Street.
During a gathering on Tuesday night in City Hall, Planning Board members Carolyn Turner and James Callahan challenged whether local builder William Scire could fulfill pledges to finish within weeks cul-de-sac paving work by East Woburn's Russo Estates subdivision.
"Was there any discussion about completion of the curb work? I know there was an inference about the paving work being done in the fall. We're already in mid-November," said Turner, who insisted the entire revised timeline hinged upon that paving work being completed soon.
"I'd like to hear from the developer and his attorney," Callahan later remarked. "This has been going on for way too long, and a one or two sentence [letter from the petitioner] doesn't explain how they're going to get to the finish line."
Both city officials questioned the timetable as Scire's attorney formally sought an additional six months to complete the subdivision, which when finished will include six split-entry houses with roughly 2,300 square feet of living space.
Already, four of the six Cape style residences have been erected. Two of those luxury three-bedroom houses, which were listed on the market for an approximate $735,000 asking price, were purchased during the summer.
Ultimately, the city's planners okayed continued construction work at the subdivision until Dec. 16. According to Planning Board member Claudia Leis Bolgen, who pitched that compromise, local officials can closely monitor progress at the site in the coming weeks and see whether Scire can actually meet the promised paving milestones.
The developer will then be invited to the Planning Board's next meeting on Dec. 10, when the local officials will reconsider the request for a longer six-month extension.
With paving season quickly coming to a close, as most asphalt plants stop producing materials as soon as colder temperatures set in, the developer has pitched an aggressive timetable for installing the access road and pedestrian walkways.
"If we have them come in after the asphalt plants have closed, then clearly, what's done is done. So if we have a meeting on Dec. 10 [with the developer], that's probably late enough," Leis Bolgen explained.
The Russo Estates subdivision, which dates back to at least 2015, has repeatedly had its completion date pushed out repeatedly in recent years. Years ago, the Main Street developer blamed the initial delays on companies like Eversource, which in light of the flurry of regional construction activity, took nearly two years to install needed utility connections to the site.
Last spring, local attorney Mark Salvati, seeking an extension until the end of this October, explained his client was making significant progress on the project, as foundation and excavation work had begun.
In June, while providing another status update for Scire, Salvati explained three of the houses were finished, with a fourth being framed. At that time, construction teams had also ordered curbing and planned to pour the last two foundations after finishing work on the cul-de-sac and sidewalks.
Callahan, frustrated by the continuous delays on the site, expressed doubts this summer about the developer's previous insistence that the subdivision could be finished by Oct. 30. Last night, the planner, echoing Turner's concerns, again voiced skepticism over the newest timetable.
""If the foundations are not in place, it's highly doubtful they'll be done next April. It's a very tall order," he said.
