WOBURN - The City Council referred to its Finance Committee the latest $3.7 million capital improvements budget for FY’22 submitted by Mayor Scott Galvin.
According to Galvin, all of the items in this year’s so-called “pay-as-you-go” capital plan were listed within a five-year capital improvement budget that was first submitted to the council in 2019. That broader plan, which includes some maintenance and big-ticket infrastructure projects that are or will be funded through grants and other revenue sources, breaks down some $88.5 million worth of outstanding capital projects across the city.
“This is part of the five-year capital plan that we put together for the City Council. As part of that, there’s a pay-as-you-go portion that’s for $3.7 million [this year],” Galvin explained. “I just ask that you look at these items before your committee meeting and we’ll be there to discuss them.”
The mayor proposes that the money for the pay-as-you capital budget be transferred from the city’s stabilization account.
Some of the items that are included in this year’s broader capital budget, per the five-year plan submitted for FY’20 through FY’24, include:
• $120,000 for new voting machines;
• $190,000 for a new catch basin truck that will be equipped with a plow;
• $50,000 for maintenance of drainage areas by local streams;
• $200,000 for new six-wheel dump truck;
• $80,000 for a new one-ton dump truck;
• $1.8 million for various street paving projects;
• $156,000 for traffic signal improvements;
• $900,000 for work by the Four Corners area;
• $36,000 for new firefighter turnout gear;
• $18,000 for a new fire department generator;
• $100,000 for school technology department upgrades;
• $150,000 for maintenance work at school parking lots;
• and $100,000 for school department energy upgrades.
Since first being sworn in as Woburn's CEO in 2010, Galvin has regularly sought mid-year appropriations, outside of the annual operating budget, to address citywide capital needs that have ranged from the purchase of new police cruisers and DPW dump trucks to improving school building security by installing new doors and locking fixtures.
In contrast to more significant multi-million dollar infrastructure and building projects, such as the Woburn Public Library addition or the construction of a new fire department headquarters, Galvin relies upon stabilization accounts and reserve funding sources such as free cash to cover the costs of the more regular capital appropriations.
Generally, Galvin’s annual pay-as-you-go capital spending plans have ranged between $2 to $3 million. In 2018, the council approved a $4.1 million pay-as-you-through capital budget — the largest-ever sought during the city executive's tenure.
