WOBURN - Athletic Director Jim Duran wants to hire a handful of teachers to serve as locker room monitors during the fall sports season.
Duran pitched the proposal during a special School Committee meeting held last week, when the elected officials also approved the content of two new athletics program handbooks that will be distributed to all WMHS athletes and coaches this year. Each of the new initiatives is being implemented in the wake of a scandal that erupted last fall, when a WMHS football player was allegedly attacked by several teammates in the locker room and later targeted by at least one other classmate in a separate incident.
The new athletic monitor pilot program proposal was ultimately referred to the school board’s Finance Subcommittee for further study.
According to the athletic director and Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, who voiced his support for the initiative, the new monitors would be tasked with supervising students by the locker room areas right after school ends and during similar transition times between practices and games.
Presently, Duran pointed out, though most of the district’s coaches are also classroom teachers, many come to WMHS from the district’s middle and elementary schools.
“I’m thinking about the general supervision of kids coming from the classroom down to the locker room or hanging out in the cafeteria waiting for their coaches to get there,” the athletic director explained.
“Some of our classroom teachers, even those who work in the building, can’t get down there right at 2 p.m., so I think a little bit of supervision [is a good idea]. They could move along anyone who isn’t supposed to be there and keep an eye on the kids,” he added.
Presently, according to Crowley, the plan is to approach existing teaching staff and ask if they would work a few hours after school each day for somewhere in the vicinity of $25 an hour.
Besides supervising the locker room area right after classes end, the monitors would also be asked to stick around through regular practice times each day to be sure no unauthorized individuals are accessing athletic areas.
“We talked about having people from the high school do this at an hourly rate and they would report directly to Mr. Duran,” the superintendent explained. “We spoke about paying around $25 an hour, so nobody is getting rich doing this, but it is another important way to support these kids.”
School Committee member Chris Kisiel asked whether the new hires would be responsible for policing all students within the high school after hours - as some athletes have been known to gather in the cafeteria and other areas of the building while waiting for their coaches.
Kisiel also had questions about how many staff members would be involved, while School Committee member Colleen Cormier asked how the proposed $25 per hour rate would compare to the compensation given to the district’s recess and lunch monitors.
According to Duran, he believes at least one pair of monitors - one for girls sports teams and the other for boys athletics - should be present in each locker room area right after school. He also suggested that during the winter, staff might be asked to supervise pre-practice activity by the WMHS wrestling and gymnastics rooms.
During the busy fall season, when as many as 700 students are participating in sports, those monitors may be asked to stick around until as late as 6 p.m.
Crowley later responded to Cormier’s question by acknowledging the $25 rate is higher than what’s presently paid to lunch and recess monitors. However, the superintendent argued the pay is appropriate since teachers hold extra credentials.
“The fall season could be a trial or pilot program where we can see whether it helps. If it’s redundant or we don’t think we need it, we can always go in another direction,” said Duran.
