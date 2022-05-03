WOBURN - With roughly 85 city residents testing positive for COVID-19 during the state’s latest weekly reporting period, state officials say community pandemic indicators remain elevated but stable.
According to a weekly report issued late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn survived yet another week without seeing it’s COVID-19 positivity rates surpass a key 5 percent threshold.
The city is clinging to a 4.82 percent measurement as neighboring towns such as Stoneham, Reading, Burlington, and Winchester all at least a week ago broke through the 5 percent barrier, a marker which state officials originally set as the dividing line between moderate and serious COVID-19 outbreaks.
Based upon the same DPH report, Reading’s rate now stands at an area high of 6.4 percent, with Wakefield not to far behind at 6.21 percent. Burlington, Winchester, and Stoneham’s positivity indicators all sit somewhere between 5.77 to 5.9 percent.
Meanwhile, Tewksbury and Wilmington, each with positivity rates of 4.12 percent, have like Woburn managed to stay below the 5 percent level.
The latest DPH report is based up infection trends recorded in local cities and towns between April 10 and April 23. According to the statistics, Woburn’s average daily case incidence rate has officially doubled since the beginning of April from a 12.2 to a 24.4, while over the past two weeks, a total of 142 local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
After spiking to pandemic high of 354 in January, Woburn’s case incidence rate bottomed out on March 12 at a 4.5.
The incidence rate indicator compares new COVID-19 infections over a 14-day period to population size. Along with local positivity rates and regional hospitalization tallies, the measurement is considered one of the most important COVID-19 metrics to gauge when judging the severity of local outbreaks.
As citywide infection trends have slowly picked up over the past two months, a similar resurgence in caseloads has also been witnessed in local schools.
According to data compiled by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), between April 14 and April 27, a total of 39 recently identified COVID-19 cases were linked back to staff members and students enrolled in Woburn Public Schools.
A week prior, a total of 30 school-related cases were reported to DESE officials.
Perhaps the most alarming aspect of the latest DESE results relates to the climbing numbers of staff infections, with 18 district employees testing positive for the virus between April 14 and April 27. Over the past two weeks, roughly 38 percent of the newest COVID-19 cases in the district have involved adult personnel.
Since Woburn ended a districtwide masking mandate on Feb. 28, at least 103 pupils and students have tested positive for COVID-19.
At least 86 of those cases have been reported to DESE officials since March 30.
