WOBURN - With climbing valuations in personal property and industrial land offsetting at least part of the financial sting from a red-hot, residential real-estate market, the typical city homeowner can expect to see their tax bills climb by $160 in FY’23.
During a special tax classification hearing in City Hall last week, the City Council voted unanimously to freeze the current commercial-industrial property (CIP)” shift at its maximum allowable 175 percent rate in FY’22. The decision, which places a considerable higher tax burden upon the community’s commercial/ industrial and personal property (CIP) taxpayers, will actually result in the residential rate dropping for the first time in three years from $9.34 to $8.70.
“This is outstanding,” said Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately during last week’s public hearing in City Hall. “People need this right now…The new growth is very encouraging. A lot of cities and towns are not as fortunate to have what we have [in terms of a commercial/industrial tax base].”
According to John Connolly, Woburn’s Chief Assessor, the whopping 64 cent decrease in residential rates in FY’23 will likely make Woburn’s tax charges the lowest in the immediate region. Burlington, the only community that’s truly in the running for the coveted affordability label, will in FY’23 assess a $9.40 tax rate to its homeowners.
“We had phenomenal new growth this year. Once again, personal property tax [valuations] in the city have been outstanding,” said Connolly, who later added that industrial land values climbed by roughly 10 percent over the past year.
However, with the average single-family home in Woburn now appraised by the assessor’s office at an estimated $611,539 residential taxpayers will nonetheless have to shell out more money to cover their share of the city’s $156.7 million tax levy.
Had the council opted to abandon Woburn’s dual tax-rate or reduced the burden being borne by the CIP class, that average $160 tax increase for the typical single-family home would have certainly been substantially higher.
“”It means the residential class pays 71 percent of the levy [they would otherwise pay under a single tax rate],” explained Chief Appraiser John Connolly of the adopted .71 residential factor. “Under this scenario, the tax levy increases to the other classes of property by a factor of 175 percent.”
According to assessor’s department records, over the past year, the average single-family home value in Woburn rose by a staggering $59,000. By contrast, during last year’s tax valuation cycle - or between FY’21 and FY’22 - assessed home values for the typical domicile in Woburn climbed by $30,274.
As a result, the typical homeowner, who paid a $5,160 tax bill last year, can expect to be billed $5,320 for real-estate taxes in the fiscal year that began in July.
During the recent public hearing, various members of the City Council argued that under an understood bargain between local residents and the business community, commercial and industrial landowners pay a higher tax bill in exchange for the traffic and other neighborhood nuisances that arise from living in a city with a thriving merchant class.
For that reason, none of the councilors objected to the proposal to keep the maximum 175 percent CIP shift in place.
“We’ve done this before in terms of going to the maximum shift [allowed under state law]. I think the commercial rate is reasonable and it’s only fair to the residents given what they have to put up with. It’s a good balance,” said City Council President Michael Concannon.
Per the council's approval, the FY'23 commercial/industrial tax rate will also decrease from be set at $21.14. Current FY'21 commercial rates are $22.77 per $1,000 of a property's total valuation.
The only member of the public to address the council during last week’s tax classification hearing, Hinston Road resident Chris Kisiel, who serves as the executive director for Woburn Chamber of Commerce, asked the council to keep in mind the economic challenges local businesses have endured over the past three years.
“Woburn’s rate for residents and businesses has been low over the years compared to other communities due to smart fiscal planning,” acknowledged Kisiel, who also sits on the city’s School Committee. “As the executive director of the chamber, a local business owner, and a resident, I ask that you please keep in mind what businesses have gone through with COVID and other hardships.”
Tax bills are calculated by taking every $1,000 of a property's assessed value and multiplying that figure by the residential rate. As an example, a resident whose home is worth $100,000 would multiply 100 times $8.70 to determine his or her annual costs.
Generally, the assessed value of Woburn's homes and businesses lags behind the actual market worth of those properties, as the assessor's office largely bases its calculations off of prior year real-estate sales.
In practice, the city sends out tax bills on a quarterly basis. Because the first two bills are mailed before the City Council sets its rate each year, those statements are estimates.
Any discrepancy between that estimate and the actual rate set by the city is then made up in the last two billing cycles.
