WOBURN - Efforts are moving along to implement plans for the former Hurld Elementary School off Bedford Road in Woburn.
The plans are to take down the former school and replace the area with a park along with restoring and improving wetlands to the rear of the property.
Back in May, some 60 area residents along with city and state officials gathered at the former school in West Woburn Saturday morning to offer input during the planning stages of future projects at the site including the new park area to the front and wetland restorations to the rear.
A committee has been formed and is working on plans for the entire area.
Also, the conservation work to the rear of the school is currently before the Conservation Commission but is moving along.
Some grant funding has already been received, through the Mystic River Watershed Association (MRWA), for design of the wetland restoration work which, along with the new park, would be done in stages as additional grant money and other funding is received.
Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Dillon notes the school coming down would be the first of the projects and should be set for the next year or year-and-a-half. Dillon notes that this is the only part of the project being funded by the city.
Area residents, who during the tour in May mentioned on-going flooding problems with the site, expressed concern the area is being used as a hangout and gathering spot by area youths, often after dark, and added the vandalism at the site is getting worse.
Dillon noted much input has been received and items like moving walkways a little further from residential homes have been heard.
Catherine Pedemonti of the MRWA spoke of the grants received to begin the design of the wetland restoration while also pointing out to area residents that their input is critical in both coming up with proposals which would be a "win-win" for everyone while adding the comments and concerns of the area residents are important while filing for different grants.
Additional meetings of the committee will be held.
The future…
The Hurld School was opened in 1957 and built at a cost of $614,758 with the state paying 37.09 percent, according to city records. It was closed at the end of the 2018 school year in June 2018.
Mayor Scott Galvin said there will always be the great memories from the former elementary school but noted now is a great opportunity to put together a plan for the future.
"It is about what the neighborhood wants," he said.
Dillon, a former Hurld graduate, noted it was great to see such a good turnout on a near-perfect Saturday morning. He said the time is now to start offering input on what the end-project should look like and added continued input will also be needed.
He urged those attending the May event to reach out to other area neighbors to have them give their input as well.
"Please tell us what you want to see," urged Michael Concannon.
Rory Lindstrom also spoke to the need for input from area residents noting the door at the Recreation Office is always open. She said a great effort was put in to change the former Clapp Elementary School site into what it is today adding, "We want to see the same thing happen here."
It was noted by one city official during the tour that the Hurld site will be more of a neighborhood park where the former Clapp Elementary School site has more of a community feel do it overlooking Horn Pond.
Jay Corey reported the site in total is about 12-and-a-half acres with the front portion being the area targeted for the park, while the wetlands are behind the school with an elevation drop of some 35 feet between the two. The wetland, it was noted, makes up about 30 percent of the site.
"We want to make this a very welcoming place," said Corey.
Dillon and Pedemonti talked about the restoration efforts of the wetland adding it is hoped the work, in addition to removing some of the paved parking area, would help flooding concerns listed by area residents, many of whom now rely on basement sump pumps during heavy rain events.
