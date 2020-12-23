WOBURN - So long as the project's structural design components satisfy City Hall mangers, the City Council will likely sanction the construction of several solar carports off of Olympia Avenue.
During the aldermen's most recent meeting, Boston attorney Shaun Briere, explained he has been retained by Woburn-based Nardone Electrical Corp. for a special permit application related to the construction of three carports — or canopy structures over parking areas on which solar-panels are mounted.
Generally, the City Council praised the petitioner for the proposal based upon renderings that showed special attention being given to the aesthetics of the solar installation, which are designed to look like they are an extension of the main building.
However, with the petitioner's building plans lacking several technical details, including specifications for the columns supporting the new structures and a stamp from a certified engineer, the council agreed to continue the public hearing until Jan. 5.
The matter was also referred to the council's Special Permits Committee for further discussions.
"My expectation is when we go to committee, we'll go through each one of these things to make sure they're addressed," said Ward 5 Alderman Mercer-Bruen, referencing a recent memo about the proposal submitted by City Engineer Jay Corey's office. "I do like the design of these canopies. It's such a high-traffic location, and Nardone really takes care of that building as it is."
"Very candidly, my parents live right around the corner, and when they brought the design to me, I thought it was thoughtfully and respectfully designed," Briere agreed.
The 1.65-acre in question, situated in East Woburn off of State Street, sits in close proximity to Olympia Avenue's intersection with Wildwood Avenue. The lot consists of a nondescript two-story industrial building with a masonry facade that houses Nardone Electrical's headquarters.
The property also includes access to at least 59 on-site parking spaces.
According to Brierre, none of the new carports will be visible from the property's frontage along Olympia Road, which is a heavily-trafficked roadway used by both area workers and residents. Instead, his client proposes to construct two of the solar installations in the parking area facing State Street, an access road that is sandwiched between various other warehouses like the Woburn Foreign Motors site that borders Wildwood Avenue.
The third carport will be constructed over a fenced-off yard area on the side of the lot that faces a neighboring industrial warehouse. In total, the green energy installation will be capable of generating 74 kilowatts of electricity in ideal weather conditions.
"Visually, they'll [look like] they're attached to the building, but in actuality, they won't be," said Briere, explaining that the edges of the new free-standing canopies will come within six-inches of the two-story structure.
According to Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell, she too is impressed with Nardone Electrical's sensitivity to residential abutters who live a short-distance away in the single-family neighborhood around Mishawum Road and Rumford Park Avenue.
Referencing another solar carport installation along Wildwood Avenue, which she described as far less appealing, Campbell believes the local contractors' proposal could eventually become a model design for future green-energy projects.
"The one along Wildwood from a couple of years ago was not designed well. This one here is not an eyesore and looks like it's attached to the building," she said.
