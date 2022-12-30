WOBURN - Unlikely to pursue the amenity without outside help, the city’s School Committee wants high school parents to take the lead on raising funds for a new snack shack at Woburn Memorial High School.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted unanimously to kick a “Tanner Chew” concept plan that was recently examined by the Resource Subcommittee to WMHS Principal Steve Martin, who is being asked to gauge the school community’s interest in launching private fundraising efforts for the concessions area.
With the snack shack plans being prohibitively expensive due to burdensome restroom requirements, school officials say the city will not take on the project unless a private group raises the needed funds.
“I think it needs to be a grassroots effort from the high school. If they need more help from us, we can do that…I would say we’re not even at the feasibility phase [on this idea]. The principal will [tell parents] that someone came before us to talk about this need,” said School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells.
During a previous School Committee meeting in late September, local parent Marie Dellagrotte questioned why Connolly Stadium has no concession stands or bathrooms. According to Dellagrotte, who has enjoyed food while traveling to athletic complexes in many neighboring communities, she feels like Woburn is missing out on an opportunity to raise some funds for athletic groups.
“We go to all these other cities and they have these beautiful snack shacks and in Woburn, there’s just a table set up and no bathrooms,” she said. “Why doesn’t Woburn have [a concessions area]? We have this beautiful football field. It’s gorgeous. But we have tables set up with porta potties.”
“It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate, but I would like something that’s a little more welcoming with some nicer bathrooms and a stand where we can serve food,” she continued.
About a month after Dellagrotte first raised the issue, the School Committee’s Resource Subcommittee, in receipt of a follow-up email, agreed to study the concession stand idea in greater detail. According to School Committee Chair Chris Kisiel, who chairs the Resource Subcommittee, the city did indeed solicit proposals years ago from various vendors for the construction of a snack shack. However, those plans were ultimately shelved after local officials realized the city would have to construct restrooms within the structure due to a controversial 2007 ruling of former Woburn Plumbing Inspector Jack Cavagnaro.
Specifically, while the city was wrapping up the WMHS project with the construction of the main polyturf playing field at Connolly Stadium some 15 years ago, Cavagnaro argued the field area did not comply with the state building code due to the lack of outdoor restrooms. Further declaring the stadium was no different than a professional sports stadium, he ruled that as many as 60 restrooms must be erected on the site.
In an unusual move, the city appealed its own inspector’s decision and asked the Mass. Plumbing Board to grant a variance for 11 toilets. Ultimately, the state officials upheld Cavagnaro’s decision and issued variance ordering that 21 restroom stalls be placed at the stadium.
In Sept. of 2008, former Mayor Thomas McLaughlin asked the City Council to appropriate $600,000 for the restrooms, which were to be placed on the Salem Street side of the WMHS site near some wetlands.However, the City Council, labeling the state’s decision as ridiculous, blocked that appropriation from moving forward.
Woburn currently complies with the state rules by placing porta-potties around the fields areas. However, per the state plumbing board’s 2007 decision, should a concession stand ever be constructed, four bathroom stalls - including three for women and one for men - must be included within the building.
“[Athletic Director James Duran] said the last time they talked about a concession stand [the cost for a pre-fabricated building with the needed bathrooms] was about $150,000. It would probably be well over $200,000 now,” said Kisiel.
“The friends groups would need to put that money into an account. So we can’t say let’s do this project and then start fundraising,” he later added.
Given those financial hurdles, Wells believed it made little sense to go any further without first getting a sense as to whether or not the high school community wants to take on the project. However, to ensure parents and WMHS athletics supporters aren’t left entirely on their own, School Committee member Michael Mulrenan convinced his colleagues to also send a letter to Woburn’s Beacon Hill delegation asking for help with the restrooms requirement.
State Rep. Richard Haggerty has previously filed legislation looking to rewrite the rules around restroom facilities for school stadiums. Still trying to build support for the proposal, he reportedly plans to reintroduce the bill for the 2023 session.
Before voting in favor of Mulrenan’s motion, School Committee member Patricia Chisholm argued that it would be unfair to ask parents to begin raising money for the concession stand without also pursuing some type of legislative fix to the underlying problem.
“I don’t want to waste a lot of time on this if it won’t get approval at the Statehouse. This [building a snack shack] has been tried before,” Chisholm said. “I don’t want everyone to get their hopes up only to find out that this bill will be stuck at the Statehouse for the next three years.”
