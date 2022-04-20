WOBURN - The City Council will wait to hear from City Engineer Jay Corey before acting on an East Woburn fence company’s request to park overnight vehicles and store building materials at a newly acquired New Boston Street property.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the council voted unanimously and without major debate to continue the pubic hearing regarding Woburn-based Reliable Fence Company’s request to expand its operations by parking up to 40 commercial vehicles overnight at 211 New Boston St. in North Woburn.
In the meantime, the council’s Special Permits Committee will continue its review of the special permit application, which also seeks permission to construct several outdoor storage areas for fencing and building materials.
“He [the city engineer] is going to be preparing a memo regarding this project,” explained City Council President Michael Concannon.
Prior to the council’s vote, Main Street attorney Robert Tedesco, who is representing the petitioners, questioned whether Corey had any additional comments on the petition, as the local lawyer had heard nothing back after reaching out multiple times to the city engineer.
Heading into the recent council meeting, Tedesco had on behalf of Reliable Fence stipulated to at least 22 conditions that would be attached to any special permit approval. Those terms had been negotiated with various City Hall department heads and Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro, who last month expressed concerns about the deplorable state of the New Boston St. site.
Specifically, during an introductory public hearing on the special permit requests last March, DiMambro questioned whether Reliable Fence would end up leasing out the rest of the building to industrial businesses who would continue to dump materials on the property.
According to the North Woburn representative, though Reliable Fence has an impeccable reputation, he’s worried about future tenants disrupting the quality-of-life around North Woburn.
“I’ve watched that property for many, many years. After Woburn Barrel [left] there’s been nothing but junk, iron, and a multiple of vehicles and unregistered trailers [being dumped up there],” said DiMambro.
“My fear is the tenants coming in there will all be landscapers, because they’ll look favorably on that ramp [you’re installing],” added the Ward 6 official, who suggested it might be appropriate to speak with the new owners about restricting the types of tenants who could move into the space.
Managed by Michael and Paulette Theriault, Reliable Fence Company’s operations are presently spread out over two other sites in East Woburn, including a location on Salem Street and a second space off of Draper Street.
In March, Tedesco, pointing out that his clients have operated exclusively from Woburn without complaint for some 40 years now, explained Reliable Fence’s owners had this winter purchased the former Woburn Steel Drum Company site with plans to slowly overhaul the dilapidated singe-story factory building.
For the time being, Tedesco explained, the local business is looking to take over approximately 5,000 square feet of space within the larger 23,000 square foot building. A ramp will also be added to one of the building’s various loading dock areas, and the building space will primarily be used as a staging area for workers heading to and from job sites.
“Over time, the building is going to be updated. If you’ve seen the building, [it needs a lot of work]. It’s in tough, tough shape, but [my clients] take pride in their properties,” said the attorney.
“An employee will come here, park their personal vehicle and grab a truck. They’ll then go out for the day and come back,” he later said of how the site will function. “This building is really ideal for this type of business with it being at the crossroads of Route 128 and I-93.”
Generally, the petitioners contend, employees will arrive on the New Boston Street site at around 6 a.m. and start returning back from various job sites at around 4 p.m. In most circumstances, workers would return their trucks to the parking area and depart for home no later than 6 p.m. Fence company workers will also work a half-day on Saturday, while the business will be closed on Sunday.
Presently, the site at 211 New Boston Street contains 53 spaces, while the city’s zoning code requires 48 spots.
