WOBURN - Area residents will be getting a second chance next week to voice their opinions on what they might like to see, or not see, become of the former Hurld Elementary School off Bedford Road in West Woburn.
All are invited to participate in a second Hurld Park vision hearing set for Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. via a virtual meeting.
Efforts have been underway for several years now on the creation of the new Hurld Park, to replace the former Hurld Elementary School which was taken off line in 2018 upon the completion of the new Hurld Wyman Elementary School on the opposite side of Winn Street.
While planning has been underway for years now, more importantly great steps have been taken to fund the project with local, state and federal dollars now starting to pile up to the tune of several million dollars.
While many are excited to see the new park (and the removal of the former school which dates back to 1957) of the funding for the project has focused upon significant wetland work to the rear of the property including wetland and brook restorations.
In addition to the park and wetland work, improved walking trails and even some foot bridges are planned along with an inclusive play area for children who are being worked into the plans, notes Ward 3 Councilor Jeff Dillon.
While Dillon has been at the focal forefront of the project, the efforts are being coordinated through Mayor Scott Galvin's office, the Woburn Recreation Department and Director Rory Lindstrom, and the City Engineer's Office and Director Jay Corey.
Funding has come through sources like the Mystic River Watershed Association (MYRA), the state through local representatives and even federal funding, led by the efforts of Congress woman Katherine Clark.
The biggest boost in funding was the recent announcement of $2.9 million in federal funds, secured through Clark's office to help "restore and protect eight acres of vulnerable wetlands by removing invasive species, improving water quality, and installing accessible boardwalks and walking trails."
Funds have also been secured to demolish the old school building currently on the site.
The registration link for Thursday night's Vision Session is www.woburnma.gov/government/recreation/hurld-park-vision/.
Residents are also being asked to help provide input through a survey at https://bit.ly/HurldPark2023.
Dillon noted previously he had been out walking the entire area with his wife for weeks prior to the first vision session handing out flyers hoping to get as much input as possible.
The 28,000 square-foot former Hurld Elementary School was built in 1957 and sits on an 11.6 acre site.
In May of 2021, some 60 area residents along with city and state officials gathered at the former Hurld Elementary School site to offer input during the initial planning stages for the proposed park and the extensive wetland restoration effort to the rear of the property.
At the time, the condition of the building and it being an attractive nuisance were issues discussed.
The deterioration of the wetlands has reportedly led to some flooding problems in the area over the years as well.
Dillon, while working hard on the Hurld project, is also quick to point out that another former school site, the former Plympton Elementary School, which has also fallen into disrepair, has not been forgotten.
That former school sits on a 39,000-square foot lot between Winn Street and Main Street at the corner of Plympton and Scott streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.