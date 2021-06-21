WOBURN - The School Committee wants to begin discussions with Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council about incorporating the city’s newest school facilities into Woburn’s long-term capital budget.
During a recent gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the local education board authorized School Committee Chair Ellen Crowley to jumpstart talks with City Hall about the district’s long-term capital needs.
Mayor Scott Galvin already confers regularly with central office administrators to incorporate the school system’s equipment and infrastructure needs into an annual capital repair budget that is usually presented to the City Council in the summer or early fall.
However, according to School Committee member Dr. John Wells, the proposed meeting with Galvin and the City Council would center upon a reappraisal of the district’s capital needs in light of a recent ‘facilities evaluation plan’ prepared on behalf of the district.
As Wells explained, though Woburn is now just one new school project away from achieving a long-stated goal of achieving districtwide parity, some of the community’s “new” educational facilities are now 20-years-old.
“We noted that a number of even the newest buildings are getting old now. So we have to have a plan moving forward,” said Wells, who chairs the district’s Resource and Capital Planning Subcommittee.
“We recommend to the full committee that a letter be sent to the mayor and City Council asking for a meeting. It should focus on the facility evaluation plan and what’s to be done with it,” he later said.
Joyce and Kennedy improvements
As the School Committee eyes maintenance of the high school and the city’s various newer elementary school facilities, local officials are also eyeing some smaller capital improvements at Woburn’s two middle schools.
As outlined by Wells, the first change includes a reconfiguration of classroom, library, and administrative areas at the Joyce Middle School to create room for new curriculum coordinators.
“It sounds like a great plan that will be better for students by providing them with some great space,” said Wells of that Joyce Middle School adjustment.
At the Kennedy Middle School, maintenance staff will later this summer focus on the exterior grounds and addressing areas where trees and shrubs have become overgrown.
