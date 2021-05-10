WOBURN - Public health metrics released yesterday showed a sustained decline in the severity of the city’s COVID-19 outbreak.
For the fourth consecutive week now, Woburn’s average daily incidence rate and percent positivity calculations dropped simultaneously according to a Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) data release that tracks the latest COVID-19 cases across the community between April 18 and May 4.
Since DPH’s COVID-19 community report was issued for the second week of April, the municipality’s average daily incidence rate, a measure that compares new active infections over a two week period to total population size, has been almost cut in-half.
Specifically, on April 15, that rate was listed at 28.6, while as of yesterday’s DPH report, that figure had plummeted to 15.5. Meanwhile, Woburn’s percent positivity rate - or the percentage of locals testing positive for the virus over a two-seek span - dipped below three percent after dropping from 3.13 percent on April 29 to 2.58 percent in yesterday’s data dump.
During a second surge in COVID-19 cases over the winter, Woburn’s case incidence rate peaked at 91.9 on Jan. 14. The highest case positivity rate witnessed in Woburn was recorded on the same date, when a 9.51 percent rate was calculated.
Statewide, public health officials have similarly seen outbreak severity indicators drop off substantially from the highs witnessed at the height of the second wave over the winter.
For example, the statewide peak in the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases occurred on Jan. 8, when around 6,238 Massachusetts residents were testing positive for the viral infection on a daily basis. At around that same early January timeframe, around 2,300 people were hospitalized across the state due to complications from the contagion.
As of May 5, the seven-day average for newly recorded COVID-19 cases had dropped to 653.3, while 526 people were reportedly being treated at the hospital for the virus.
To date, 4,251 city residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections. According to the latest DPH figures, there are 90 residents who are isolating at home after recently testing positive for the virus.
In one notable milestone for the city, the number of times local residents have been tested for COVID-19 surpassed the 100,000-test threshold in the latest DPH report. With around 4,188 Woburnites seeking out COVID-19 tests between April 18 and May 1, a total of 101,905 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) samples have been taken from city residents since the pandemic began last spring.
