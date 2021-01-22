WOBURN - The City Council this week opened and immediately continued until next month a public hearing over legislation aiming to clarify the zoning rules for doggie daycare and pet training businesses.
Noting that the Planning Board has yet to weigh in on the matter, the aldermen during a gathering this week in City Hall referred the zoning legislation to the council's Ordinance Committee and agreed to take up the matter again at its Feb. 16 meeting.
The zoning petition will also be forwarded to City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette for a legal review.
Ward 6 Alderman and zoning legislation author Edward Tedesco told his colleagues this week that he crafted the proposal after speaking with a would-be Woburn businessman, who wanted to open a pet care facility but discovered city regulations are silent about both the legality of the use and the neighborhoods where the use is permissible.
"To give a brief overview, what this really boils down to is that someone came in looking to do a project like this. The zoning code had mentioned it, but it's not defined," the North Woburn official explained.
"So this adds that definition, zoning districts that it applies to, and [details] restrictions on how these businesses can operate," added Tedesco, who first introduced the initiative near the end of 2020.
Presently, Woburn's Zoning Ordinances contains two references to pet-related businesses within its table of use regulations. The first relates to pet kennels, which are normally associated with 24-hour operations that offer the overnight care of animals.
In 2007, after officials from Commerce Way's PETCO emerged with plans to establish a "pet hotel", the City Council amended the city's zoning ordinances to include pet cares as an allowable accessory use.
However, that addition does not include smaller mom and pop enterprises that operate exclusively as "doggie day care" or animal trainers.
The zoning initiative would make the use allowable by special permit and further stipulate that pet care facilities will be allowed within industrial and BI districts so long as the proposed premises contain less than 5,000 square feet.
The use would be prohibited on any property that is within 500-feet of a residential zoning district.
According to Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose East Woburn district could potentially be impacted by the zoning clarification, she would like the Planning Board to comment about what neighborhoods in the city are most likely to be effected by the proposed zoning amendment.
The Planning Board is scheduled to take up the matter at its meeting on Jan. 26.
