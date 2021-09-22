WOBURN - Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley recently confirmed the district will participate in an in-house COVID-19 testing program aimed at limiting the number of students forced into prolonged school absences due to quarantine orders.
During the latest gathering of the city’s School Committee, Crowley and Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Robert Alconada explained that Woburn has enrolled into the state-sanctioned “test-and-stay” program, which allows students and educators to avoid an otherwise mandatory home isolation period with a negative quick-result antigen test.
The central office administrators insist that the voluntary testing option will prove especially important in light of the state’s suspension of virtual learning modules, which had provided a way last year for students to stay abreast of classroom lessons while isolating away from peers at home due to suspected COVID-19 exposures.
Based upon initial estimates taken following the district’s first week of classes, only 24 percent of students as of last Tuesday had been allowed by parents and guardians to partake in the test-and-stay initiative.
By school level, about 30 percent of elementary school students had been granted permission by their parents to participate in the voluntary program, while 18 percent of middle schoolers returned consent forms. At WMHS, about 19 percent of the student body was taking advantage of the opportunity as of last week.
“As of 1 p.m. this afternoon, 24 percent of our students in the district had received parental consent,” Alconada explained during the recent meeting in the Joyce Middle School conference room. “If there’s no consent or if an individual chooses not to test, that [person] has to quarantine for a minimum of seven days.”
“We have enough tests to do it, but as of right now, [we need more of our students to get consent]. We’re doing our best to get the message out [about the availability of this option],” Crowley later told the elected officials.
Under the initiative, when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, those deemed close contacts will be allowed to stay within the building rather than quarantine by taking a BinaxNow test.
The BinaxNow kits, which return results far quicker than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swabs that are utilized at most state-managed testing sites, search for proteins covering the Sars-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 illnesses.
Under the old COVID-19 prevention process, when a student or staff member comes down with COVID-19, all close contacts - which in a school setting is defined as any person who sits within a six-foot distance of that COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer - are required to quarantine at home for at least seven days.
Those who remain asymptomatic for that entire period and also test negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test may then return back to school on the eight day, but only if that person obtains a negative COVID-19 test that was administered no earlier than five days into his or her mandatory quarantine. If a person opts against being tested in the middle of the quarantine period, he or she will have to remain asymptomatic for at least 10 days before returning back to the classroom.
According to local officials, under the test and stay program, students can remain at school so long as they test negative daily for COVID-19 using the BinaxNow kits. The tests will be administered at least six times, before a student or staff member is considered free from an infection.
Importantly, the test-and-stay option only relates to suspected in-school exposures to COVID-19 and will not apply to individuals who are deemed to have been in close contact with an infected party at home or any other outside social gathering. Likewise, close contacts who develop symptoms of the viral illness will be required to adhere to standard home isolation orders.
According to Alconada, while local officials are working to limit the number of prolonged absences due to quarantine rules, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has helped by relaxing its recommended contact tracing and isolation rules.
With the new protocols also reportedly backed by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), those deemed as close contacts in a school environment will also be able to evade quarantine orders under the following circumstances:
• If a close contact is fully vaccinated;
• If both the COVID-19-positive student/staff member and the close contact were both masked and spaced at a minimum distance of three-feet;
• If the exposure happened on a school bus;
• Or if either party had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
“Last year, if you were a close contact, it was an automatic 10-day quarantine. The new work flow is if you’re [deemed] a close contact, we apply those exemptions. If you meet any of those exceptions, the staff or student is exempt from testing and/or quarantine,” the assistant superintendent explained.
