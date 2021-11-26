WOBURN - A Boston-based builder recently advised the council that company officials want to scrap plans for an office park at the Vale redevelopment in East Woburn and instead construct a life-sciences campus at the former Atlantic Gelatin site.
During a City Council meeting in City Hall earlier this month, Leggat McCall executive William Gause outlined his firm’s latest vision for the commercial component of the massive redevelopment, which also includes various types of housing units on the southern side of the 107-acre parcel closest to the Winchester line.
According to Gause, in switching from a traditional office park to a biotech and research focus, the Boston developer is able to add more square footage into each of five proposed buildings.
The original Vale concept plan approved by the City Council in 2020 called for the construction of 800,0000 square feet of Class A office space, 75,000 square feet of retail space, and a boutique hotel. Two multi-story parking garages were also proposed.
By contrast, the new plan eliminates entirely the hotel and replaces the office space with more than 1 million square feet of research and development (R&D) space. With one of the parking garages scrubbed from the project, one-level of subsurface parking will be folded into each of the new life sciences buildings.
“Originally, we were envisioning office buildings and not life science and R&D, so the scale of the buildings was smaller because office requires more parking,” said Gause. “When shifting from office to research and development, we were effectively able to add more square footage [because far fewer parking spaces are needed].”
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the petitioner, the commercial component of the Vale - which when fully built-out will become the largest redevelopment in city history - will be accessed off of Hill Street by Montvale Avenue.
Each of the five commercial buildings will be clustered around a central green space, and in a new design element, a multi-tenant dining area is being situated right next to that park area. A brew-pub and coffee shop is being eyed for that space.
Four of the new life sciences buildings will each contain around 220,000 square feet of space, while a fifth building, a GMP bio-manufacturing facility with 130,256 square feet of space, is also slated for the campus. According to Tarby, the reimagined commercial layout will also include a combined total of 20,000 square feet of other retail uses, which will be blended into each of the life science buildings.
With South End Councilor Richard Gately contending the revised concept plan looked almost the same as the original office building layout, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell was the only city official at the recent meeting to question whether the new configuration made sense.
According to Campbell, though the petitioner insisted the new layout will contain more green space and far less parking pavement, the enlarged building footprints in her view made the commercial campus look too crowded.
“It looks too congested to me, more so than originally,” said Campbell. “I realize there’s less pavement, but I think I actually preferred that to these much larger buildings.”
The city officials are being appraised about the Vale revisions because under the Technology and Business Use Overlay District (TBOD) rules that allowed the Kraft redevelopment to take place, the City Council must sanction the overall “master plan” for the project.
Ultimately, the council continued the public hearing on the proposed master plan amendment until Dec. 7.
