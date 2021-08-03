WOBURN - There will be no preliminary election this September as the number of candidates are not enough to warrant one.
It appeared there would be a preliminary election in Ward 7 as three candidates pulled papers but only two returned them. Current Ward 7 Alderman Michael Lannan pulled papers and has returned them. He will face off against Charles Viola, a Morningside Circle resident who also pulled papers and returned them.
A third candidate, Chris Irving from Cerqua Street, pulled papers but didn't return them.
If he did, the three candidates would have forced a preliminary election, but with only two it is down to the final election in November.
The seat has been filled by Michael Lannan who was selected by the City Council in April of this year to fill the seat vacated by Lindsay Higgins, who resigned to purse the position of City Clerk. She was selected and is now in the office at City Hall.
Lannan, after more than 40 ballots to break a tie between he and Irving, was selected to fill the Ward 7 seat through the end of the year.
Viola is no stranger to the voters of Ward 7 as he has run for the seat several times.
There will also be a contested race for mayor as School Committee member Ellen Crowley, Morrow Drive, has joined the race with incumbent Mayor Scott Galvin. If elected, it would be an unprecedented seventh term for Galvin, a Foley Road resident.
Crowley is currently in the middle of a four-year term on the School Committee. She is a current member and she and Dr. John Wells were the two top vote getters the last time around earning them both the four-year term.
The two top vote getters in this years election will also earn four-year terms this time around.
In Ward Six, Lou DiMambro, School Street, and Kerstin Lochrie, Pearl Street, have both taken out nomination papers and returned them giving voters two candidates from which to pick.
City Council President Edward Tedesco currently represents the North Woburn ward but has chosen not run.
In Ward 3, Kevin Meaney has joined the race to challenge incumbent Joanna Campbell.
In the School Committee race, all five current members up for election are back in the field. However, a sixth candidate has also emerged in the form of Shawn O'Keefe of Utica Street. Voters will be allowed to chose up to five candidates.
There is also a race in Ward 4 as Joseph Demers, Middlesex Canal Park, and Anthony Caliri, Elaine Road, have pulled and returned papers.
There are two at-large candidates and only two seats. The two include former State Trooper Michael Concannon and former Police Chief Robert Ferullo Jr.
Running unopposed are the following:
Ward Two - Richard Gately
Ward Three - Jeffrey Dillon
Ward Five - Darlene Mercer Bruen.
The following is a list of residents who have obtained nomination papers and returned them by the dates specified for the City of Woburn's 2001 Municipal Election.The final election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
-(i) denotes incumbent.
Mayor
Scott Galvin, Foley Road, i
Ellen Crowley, Morrow Drive,
Alderman-at-large
Robert Ferullo, Carlson Way, i
Michael Concannon, Rose Farm Circle, i
Ward 1
Joanne Campbell, Arlington Road, i
Kevin Meaney, Arlington Road,
Ward 2
Richard Gately, Abbott Court, i
Ward 3
Jeffrey Dillon, Sheridan Street, i
Ward 4
Anthony Caliri, Elaine Road,
Joseph Demers, Middlesex Canal Park, i
Ward 5
Darlene Mercer Bruen, Richardson Circle, i
Ward 6
Kertsin Lochrie, Pearl Street
Lou DiMambro, School Street
Ward 7
Michael Lannan, Moreno Drive, i
Charles Viola, Morningside Circle
School Committee
Michael Mulrenan, Main Street, i
Chris Kisiel, Hinston Road, i
Andrew Lipsett, Arlington Road, i
Colleen Cormier, Mill Terrace, i.
Patricia Chisholm, Forest Park Circle, i.
Shawn O'Keefe, Utica Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.