WOBURN - The School Committee recently instituted a major revision to its decade-old field and facility rental policy by eliminating space-specific user fees assessed to Woburn-based youth organizations.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, the School Committee voted unanimously to implement the policy overhaul, which also updates the district’s fee schedule and other charges related to custodial coverage.
With the reforms being recommended by the district’s central office administrators, the months-long study into potential revisions to the 2012 rental rules was reportedly first championed by School Committee member Patricia Chisholm.
“Mrs. Chisholm took this issue up in [our Finance Subcommittee] and really pushed this through,” said School Committee member Ellen Crowley, who credited her colleague for advocating on behalf of local families and youths.
“What happens is this expense passes down to families, so I think the administration really took a proactive step to make sure families won’t be paying a lot more to participate in city activities,” she added.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Robert Alconada, moving forward, local youth organizations like Woburn Little League and Woburn Pop Warner will be able to use the district’s athletic fields and school facilities for free. However, they will still have to pay for custodial coverage, which will now cost $55 an hour.
Previously, only official Woburn Public School groups and city entities - such as the recreation department - enjoyed free use of all district facilities.
The other major change merges together two separate fee schedules for outside for-profit and not-for profit groups into a single category (Group C). Effective immediately, those entities - defined as any organization that is based outside of Woburn - will pay space-specific rental fees.
“Category C, all other groups, will be charged rental fees ranging from $75 to $175 an hour based upon the facility they’re renting. So for example, [use of a classroom] might be $75, but the gymnasium here at the Joyce Middle School would be $125 an hour,” Alconada explained.
The space-specific rental charges had not been updated since the district’s field user policy was first implemented back in 2012. The schedule of fees is as follows:
• Classroooms/library/computer room use is $75 an hour;
• Middle school auditorium use is $100 an hour;
• The Joyce Middle School and WMHS gymnasiums will cost $125 an hour;
• All other school gymnasiums can be used for $90 an hour;
• The WMHS wrestling and gymnastics rooms can be used for $85 an hour;
• WMHS stadium and practice fields will cost $175 an hour to rent;
• and WMHS mini-practice field use is $75 an hour.
Custodial fees, which also used to differ based upon the category of user group, have also been streamlined into a single $55 an hour charge.
“As the years go on, the School Committee will have to look at that [custodial fee] as salaries increase. So that’s a variable that will be impacted more often [than the rest of other user fees],” the assistant superintendent said.
The district’s rental policy has been a source of contention on multiple occasions since it was implemented back in 2012 in order to create a revenue stream for field and facility maintenance and capital investments.
Back in 2013, after youth football proponents complained the field use charges would strip away scholarship opportunities, the School Committee granted Woburn Pop Warner a three-year waiver from the field policy. In 2014 and 2015, the School Committee was again asked to intervene and institute waivers for Woburn Youth Wrestling’s rental charges for space within WMHS.
Also in 2015, the School Committee granted a permanent user fee waiver to the district’s Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) for its use of district facilities for meetings - which are technically mandated by state law. The SEPAC decision also included a full refund of all user fees collected from the group in years prior.
The School Committee then voted just before the start of 2016 to end all waivers and rental discounts to user groups over legal concerns around the practice.
According to School Committee member Dr. John Wells, he believes the latest policy update should end much of the hubbub around the issue.
“This shouldn’t be a full-time job [for our finance office], so I think by stealing this, they can fix any kinks. This is the right way to do it, to make it more simple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.