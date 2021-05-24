WOBURN - The City of Woburn has officially gone COVID-19 ‘green’.
Based upon a data release last night from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the city’s average daily incidence rate earlier this month plummeted below the threshold needed for Woburn to reclaim its status as a community where residents and visitors are at a low-risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.
Woburn was last designated as a low-risk ‘green’ community in the first weeks of September, or just weeks before the start of the 2020-2021 school year that is now weeks away from ending.
According to the DPH statistics, the city’s average daily incidence rate, which compares new COVID-19 infections over a two-week period to overall population size, dove by around 3 points from 10 to 6.9.
That latest calculation moves the community comfortably within the state’s green or low-risk zone, which applies to any locality with an average daily incidence rate of 10 or lower.
Prior to yesterday’s DPH report, Woburn had been classified as a moderate-risk of yellow community for the past three months.
Also per the new data, the city’s case positivity rates dipped to 1.45 percent after being calculated at 1.78 percent the week prior.
DPH, which releases community-level COVID-19 stats every Thursday, based its latest metrics on newly reported infections and testing results logged between May 2 and May 15.
DPH first introduced community-level COVID-19 reports in August of 2020 to help school districts make classroom reopening decisions.
At the time, state officials had suggested that “green” communities should be engaged in a full-time in-person model, while those with “yellow” or moderate-risks should shift into a hybrid format. School operations within a “red” or high-risk status were encouraged to pivot into a full remote setting where children learned exclusively in virtual or Internet-based classrooms.
Just months after unveiling the color-coded grading system, the state’s public health and education officials would adjust the system in light of higher than anticipated rates of COVID-19 infections. The system was then wholly abandoned as an instrument to gauge school reopening decisions after a second wave in COVID-19 cases began washing across Massachusetts.
Though the color-coded labels no longer have anything to do with pivoting between remote and in-person learning models in public school facilities, the state's entire COVID-19 classification system is still based exclusively on case positivity and average daily incidence rate metrics.
In order to achieve a green label, communities’ average daily incidence rates can be no higher than 9.9 cases per 100,000. Yellow labels are assigned to any municipality that a case incidence rate of 10 or higher or a case positivity rate that exceeds 5 percent. Woburn ’s case incidence rate peaked at 91.9 on Jan. 14. The highest case positivity rate witnessed in the city was recorded a week prior, when a 9.51 percent rate was logged by public health authorities.
To date, 4,251 Woburn residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections. According to the latest DPH figures, just 40 residents are presently isolating at home after recently testing positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.