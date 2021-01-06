WOBURN - In an affirmation of her leadership capabilities, School Committee members this week asked colleague Ellen Crowley to hold onto chairwoman's gavel for the 2021 calendar year.
Becoming one of few honored with a back-to-back leadership stint on the School Committee in recent history, Crowley was unanimously selected by her peers to serve a chairwoman during a virtual reorganization meeting on Monday night.
"I accept with enthusiasm the chairmanship for 2021. I'm so proud of the work that each and every one of you do for this community. As a city, we got through this crisis [in 2020] and we'll continue to get through it using compassion, kindness, patience, and understanding," Crowley remarked.
No one else was nominated for the chairperson's job, and the School Committee immediately acted upon Crowley's candidacy without further comment.
According to School Committee veteran Michael Mulrenan, who nominated Crowley to serve in the position for another one-year term, the chairwoman has capably steered the board through one of its most serious crises ever in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He hoped that as the nation finds its way out of the public health emergency in 2021, Crowley gets a chance to enjoy some of the perks of being chair.
"Ellen, during your chairmanship, I can't even begin to describe the year you just had. Your leadership and dedication and conviction for the school system and families of Woburn…I think we owe you a debt of gratitude," said the senior school board member. "It's going to be a better year, I think, so I can't wait to see what you can do in 2021."
Crowley who was first elected to the School Committee in 2013, has now been nominated to serve as chair three times. She first served in the leadership position for a one-year term back in 2007.
After being asked to hold onto the gavel on Monday night, the chairwoman thanked her colleagues for their show of support and promised to be honest and transparent as school officials respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fast-changing protocols and public health mandates instituted in response to the viral outbreak.
According to Crowley, as central office administrators eye improvements to the district's hybrid and remote learning modules, she also plans to spend some time in 2021 looking at ways to bolster services for students who may be falling behind in a dramatically changed educational landscape.
"I pledge that as your elected officials, we'll be honest and transparent and do the best we can with what is thrown at us," Crowley said.
"I think one thing we really need to focus on is educational loss that some of our children may be facing due to the disruption to educational services," she continued. "I know we've made a priority of building a rigorous educational system for all, but we also have acknowledge some of the damage that COVID-19 has caused."
As an informal rule, the School Committee since the turn of the millennium has rotated the chairperson post between members on a yearly basis. The last person to serve back-to-back terms in the position was former School Committee member Dennis Russell during the 2004 and 2005 calendar years.
Of the seven elected members of the School Committee, only the board's two newest members, Andrew Lipsett and Colleen Cormier, have not yet served as chairperson. Both junior School Committee members, elected during municipal elections in 2019, just completed their first full year in public office.
