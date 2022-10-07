WOBURN - Also seeking clarification on the scope of drainage system improvements, Planning Board member James Callahan recently argued a proposed New Boston Street life sciences redevelopment could carry traffic impacts in neighboring Wilmington.
During the planners most recent gathering in City Hall, Callahan suggested Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes’ planned construction of an approximate 300,000 square foot biotech campus off of New Boston Street could result in commuter issues by Eames and Woburn Streets in Wilmington.
The questions about the scope of an ongoing traffic review were raised as a team of consultants is reviewing the 216 New Boston St. redevelopment plans on behalf of the city.
The planners, who are considering the petitioner’s request for a myriad of special permits to construct a 175,000 square foot office and research and development (R&D) building and a new two-story pharmaceutical plant on the 14-acre industrial site, ultimately continued the public hearing until Oct. 11.
During the latest discussion, Callahan inquired about why major corridors on the Wilmington side of the New Boston Street industrial district were not included in the analysis, especially since more distant locations, such as Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue, were included in the traffic study.
In particular, the planner is worried the city and developer’s review teams are not considering the future opening of the New Boston Street bridge, which will undoubtedly spur a net increase of commuter traffic within the region.
To date, most concerns around the bridge’s traffic impacts revolve around new strains along Commerce Way by the I-93 on-ramps, as the bridge has long been viewed as the key to resolving traffic problems on the Wilmington side of New Boston Street.
“The proximity [of this site] to Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue, what’s that distance?” asked Callahan.
“It’s probably at least a mile or so,” responded Scott Thornton, the petitioner’s traffic expert.
“How about Eames and Woburn Street?” the Planning Board veteran later rhetorically asked, knowing each roadway was situated much closer to the proposed development site. “I voiced my concern about [traffic there] the last time. It’s a major intersection that will come through that industrial park once that bridge is reopened.”
According to Thornton, he based the petitioner’s original study scope on similar reviews that have been conducted for neighboring redevelopments in recent years.
However, based upon his understanding of traffic flows in the region, the engineer doubted the life sciences campus would have any major effect on traffic patterns in Wilmington.
“We did go up by the intersection with Route 129 and it didn’t have any significant impact there. So I would not expect there would be a significant impact by Eames and Woburn Street,” he reasoned.
Local attorney Joseph Tarby, who is representing Cabot, Cabot and Forbes, later pointed out that neither City Engineer Jay Corey or city consultants from WorldTech have expressed concern about those particular roadways. Referencing the local zoning code, the local lawyer reminded the Planning Board that the city is empowered to expand a requested traffic study area under the peer review process.
“We’re not the ones who determine the scope of the study,” Tarby explained.
Currently, according to Tarby and the petitioner’s team of experts, the city’s peer review team has conducted its initial review of his client’s various traffic, utility, and stormwater mitigation plans. Both sides are now corresponding back-and-forth to address any lingering concerns.
Some new developments in the process include an agreement by the developer to conduct a subsurface soils and water table analysis of the old industrial property, which sits in close proximity to the Industri-Plex Superfund site.
According to Allen & Major Associates engineer Nick Dellacava, Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes has already been in touch with federal officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review the scope of that environmental study.
“The work will be conducted in accordance with [federal requirements] and a proposed subsurface investigation plan was submitted to the EPA on May 20, 2022. The investigation will include test borings, test pits, observation wells, and testing of soils and groundwater,” he said.
According to Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes officials, the proposed life sciences project will replace an existing set of decades-old industrial uses on the property and is immediately adjacent to 675 to-be-developed housing units. Located next to Woburn’s Anderson Regional Transportation Center, it lies at the intersection of a variety of key transportation infrastructure.
