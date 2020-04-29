WOBURN - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock Woburn particularly hard, as city leaders recently confirmed four additional local deaths as a result of the outbreak.
On Monday afternoon, the Board of Health received word about the newest fatalities, which raised the city's overall death toll from the novel coronavirus to 15. City officials acknowledged the latest casualties as the number of city residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed the 300 mark.
City officials continue to assure the public that the recent spike in new cases doesn't indicate that the disease is spreading unchecked or that social distancing and other preventative protocols are proving ineffective.
Instead, according to the Board of Health, the latest jump in new cases is being attributed to an increase in testing at local nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Across the state, the virus has been detected in hundreds of such elder care and rehabilitation facilities, where as of Tuesday at least 11,022 heath care workers and patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Board of Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 311 people had tested positive for the virus, which in severe cases can cause life-threatening lung infections and organ failure.
The local public health officials contend that as the state continues to expand the availability of test kits, the city will identify individuals who contracted the virus but experienced few or only mild symptoms from the infection. It is also suspected that a subset of COVID-19 patients are completely asymptomatic, meaning they never experience any iil-effects from the contagion.
"The rise in new positive COVID-19 cases is attributed to a continued increase in general testing, as well as National Guard testing at a number of long-term care facilities in the City of Woburn," the Board of Health commented earlier this week.
As of yesterday afternoon, the Board of Health had ordered 158 people to isolate away from the public while recovering at home from the infection. At least 74 close contacts of those local residents had also been asked to quarantine, as they are considered at high risk of catching the highly contagious virus from those new positive cases.
On Tuesday, 138 or roughly 44 percent of all Woburnites who have tested positive for the disease had been declared by public health officials as symptom-free and thus no longer at risk of infecting others.
According to Mass. Governor Charles Baker and representatives from the Mass. Department of Public Health, the state is currently in the middle of the "surge phase" of the pandemic, when the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths will reach their height.
The latest MPH statistics do suggest that the outbreak has already peaked, when it comes to the burdens being placed on the state's hospitals and advanced medical care infrastructure.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of hospitalized patients remained plateaued at just shy of 3,900, a figure that has remained steady since last Tuesday, when the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions reached a crescendo at 3,977 cases.
The rate at which new infections are being confirmed across the state has also slowed since April 24, when DPH notified the public that the daily total of newly confirmed COVID-19 tests had climbed to 3,079. Though new case numbers tend to drop over the weekends, a phenomenon that has persisted since the state began publishing testing data, new positive cases had dropped to 1,840 as of yesterday afternoon.
Lastly, the pace of daily COVID-19 fatalities yesterday dropped below 100 for the first time since April 7, when 67 people across the state died from the virus. On Tuesday, DPH revealed that 79 people had died from the novel coronavirus.
Despite optimism around those data trends, both state and municipal officials have warned the outbreak could easily spiral back out of control, should the public start becoming lax in their adherence to social-distancing and other prevention protocols.
In fact, yesterday, Baker confirmed he would be extending the state's mandatory non-essential business closure order until at least May 18. The governor also took the same action in regards to an executive order that prohibits public gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
"Letting up too early on things we know are working: staying home, pausing businesses, wearing [masks ] and practicing social distancing…that's not the right way to finish this fight," the governor said during an early afternoon press conference.
"We're moving in the right direction, but we're not where we need to be," he added.
Public health experts warn that if the state loosens up on public health restrictions too early, Massachusetts is likely to see a second wave of COVID-19 infections that could rival or even exceed the severity of the first.
On the local level, Mayor Scott Galvin and other local officials are also urging citizens to stay the course, especially since the risk of a worsened outbreak could further jeopardize the lives of Woburn's elderly and immune-compromised populations.
Due to heightened concerns about the dangers the novel coronavirus poses to the city's aging residents, the mayor on April 16 urged the community's half-dozen long-term care facilities to solicit extra testing help from the National Guard.
Just released data from the MPH, expanded on Tuesday to include cases in assisted living facilities across the state, confirms Galvin's worries about elder home patients were well-founded.
According to state officials, at least a third of patients within the 33-bed Windrose at Woburn facility by St. Anthony's Church had tested positive for COVID-19, while fewer than 10 cases had been discovered at the 81-bed Benchmark Senior LIving facility in East Woburn. At least two but less than 10 patients living at New Horizons at Choate off of Warren Avenue had also contracted the infection.
According to data released on Sunday by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the virus had been detected at the 140-bed Woburn Rehab and Nursing Center, where between 10 and 30 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The virus is also reportedly spreading in various other regional facilities, including Bear Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoneham, where more than 30 patients had contracted the infection, while at Winchester's Aberjona Nursing Center, between 10 and 30 residents and workers have tested positive for the contagion.
Winchester Nursing Center has also reported fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases, while at Stoneham's Lifecare Center, at least 30 workers and residents have contracted the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.