WOBURN - Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen hopes to tap into a forgotten traffic improvement fund to pay for the installation of speed calming sign by the busy East Woburn intersection Green and Holton Streets.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously to lay on the table an order sponsored by Mercer-Bruen and City Council President Lindsay Higgins to use $7,000 within a Draper Street improvement account for a flashing safety sign.
According to Mercer-Bruen, the proposed order is the result of the Woburn Traffic Commission’s relatively recent decision to sanction the installation of the speed-control signage by the busy intersection, which is situated nearby a mixed-use neighborhood that consists of both industrial and residential uses.
“As the council may recall, the Traffic Commission approved the installation of a flashing speed sign. When we got the approval, I knew it would be my job to find the funding,” the Ward 5 alderman told her colleagues. “The price for the sign and installation has been received and confirmed by DPW.”
Area residents by Holton, Nashua, and Green Streets have long complained about heavy trucking traffic and a host of other negative impacts to their quality-of-life due to business activities. Draper Street, though situated a fair distance away from the intersection, also consists of an unnatural mix of industrial and residential uses. In Mercer-Bruen’s opinion, some of those Draper Street businesses do likely contribute to high volumes of commuter and delivery traffic around the handful of neighborhoods that abut the Winchester side of Montvale Avenue.
Draper Street is situated off of Nashua Street, which eventually leads to Holton and Green Streets. Proponents of using the Draper Street improvement fund also pointed out that the account in question has sat untouched for nearly 16 years.
“The account that seemed to make the most sense was for Draper Street, which is pretty close to the area,” she said.
According to Mercer-Bruen, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately also worked closely with her over the past couple of years in trying to address some of the traffic problems to plague the area.
