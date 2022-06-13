WOBURN - State Rep. Richard Haggerty and the City Council recently sounded the alarm about the potential loss of the city’s only direct to Boston public transportation service under a new Mass. Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) overhaul.
During a meeting in City Hall earlier this week, City Council President Michael Concannon directed the public’s attention to a May 23 letter from Haggerty, which warned that Woburn’s 354 bus route is to be eliminated under the MBTA’s proposed “Better Bus” initiative.
According to Concannon, Haggerty appraised the council about the impact to Woburn while urging the city officials and citizens to voice their objections to the change during a virtual public hearing on June 22.
The upcoming MBTA forum will address proposed changes being made to bus routes in Woburn and in a number of other surrounding communities, including in Reading, Stoneham, Burlington, Wakefield and Winchester. The gathering will start at 6 p.m. on June 22.
“There is information from the state rep. about proposed bus route changes by the MBTA and there is a period of time for public comment. Rep. Haggerty is asking for additional input from residents,” said the City Council president.
Ultimately, the council took no action on the news other than to accept Haggerty’s letter into the public record - where it can now be requested by members of the public through City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office. The letter can also be obtained by visiting the City of Woburn’s website and downloading the extended agenda attached to the posted meeting notice for this week’s council gathering.
With stops dotted across the larger route, the MBTA’s 354 bus starts at Chestnut Avenue in Burlington and heads into Woburn via Cambridge Street. It also makes stops on Lexington Street, Pleasant Street, Montvale Avenue, and on Salem and Washington Streets before heading to downtown Boston by State Street via Medford Square.
According to Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers, he believes the loss of the bus route would be devastating for Woburnites commuting into Boston.
“Its vital to the City of Woburn. A lot of employees in the city travel into Boston on that route. It’s a main conduit into downtown,” Demers lamented.
Haggerty, who is requesting the MBTA hold an in-person meeting with Woburn proper to outline its plans, shared similar sentiments in his own letter to the council. According to the state representative, he is currently conferring with legislators in other effected communities in the hopes of organizing support against the proposal.
“I recently met with representatives from the MBTA and explained my strong opposition to the plan to do away with the 354 bus that currently serves as the ‘rapid route’ from the Woburn area to State Street in Boston,” he explained. “The changes that affect our area, as proposed, would require a a multi-modal trip to get into Boston – either via a bus then commuter rail (Winchester Center) or bus then subway (Alewife- Red Line or Oak Grove- Orange Line).”
First launched in 2018, the MBTA’s “Better Bus” program is an attempt to overhaul the state agency’s transportation services to reflect regional population changes, new business growth, and more recent changes in employment trends and traffic patterns.
MBTA officials say the draft version of the reform package will bring hihg-frequency service - or buses that make route stops every 15 minutes - to an additional 275,000 residents across the state, while weekend services would also be expanded. Program proponents also say the overhaul will bring better service to low-income and underserved communities.
“Greater Boston has changed significantly in recent years, with shifting demographics, emerging employment districts, increasing traffic congestion, and changing travel patterns. The Bus Network Redesign completely reimagines the MBTA’s bus network to reflect these changes and create a better experience for current and future bus riders,” the MBTA says of the proposal.
The new bus maps will be the subject of a series of public meetings being held across the state this summer. MBTA officials will then consider that feedback and revise the draft proposal as necessary, before implementing the public transportation network changes over a five year period that will begin in 2023.
Residents interested in learning more about the MBTA initiative or who want to view the bus map changes should type https://www.mbta.com/projects/bus-network-redesign/update/bus-network-redesign-proposal#neighborhood into a web browser.
