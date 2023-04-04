WOBURN - New RMHS Principal Daniel Rasanen believes his history of employing trauma-sensitive and restorative justice intervention models to reach at-risk pupils in Lawrence can be mimicked in Woburn.
Introduced to the School Committee during a meeting in the Joyce Middle School last Wednesday night, Rasanen responded to the controversy regarding his hiring selection over WMHS Assistant Principal Meghan Patrissi by underscoring his background in helping vulnerable student populations who too often fall behind due to a lack of educational supports and resources.
Beginning his career as a Lawrence High School English teacher back in 2010, Rasanen was chosen five years later by Mass. Education Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Riley - who was then superintendent of the Lawrence Public School district - to launch an intervention program for at-risk ninth graders.
That pilot program has since evolved into the Rise Academy, a full-blown alternative education school dedicated to at-risk pupils in grades 6 through 12. Rasanen, now the Rise Academy principal, has been at the helm of the program since its founding.
“Being able to design a very productive learning environment for a really marginalized and at-risk group of students has prepared me for this [transition to WMHS]. And I’m excited to come into a community that really supports its students and education,” he said.
“I think it’s really too soon for me to tell you [what is or isn’t working at the high school]. But my belief is that adults in the building are lead learners and should always be reflective on practice and bringing best practices to students,” he continued. “We’ve been early adopters of [trauma-informed and] transformative justice practices and I think a lot of those translate to any setting.”
Sharing an educational philosophy that overlaps the leadership vision long shared by Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, Rasanen contends its pivotal to remold the district’s instructional practices to reflect the district’s changing demographics.
Part of that process, he insists, involves an inversion of the typical top-to-bottom leadership methodology and giving students, classroom teachers, and families a chance to take ownership of their school’s reformation.
“As communities diversify and schools adapt to change, the idea of being comfortable with a process that’s collaborative and inclusive and involves everybody is something I’ve been able to build a culture around,” the American International College alumnus said.
“The community organizations we partner with are essential, especially dealing with populations that are at-risk,” added Rasanen, when asked about the role of outside civic institutions and charity groups. “There are a lot of trauma and mental health [issues facing our students today], and I don’t think schools can or should do all the work.”
Changing demographics
Though many have questioned Crowley’s hiring of the Rise Academy principal, Rasanen’s experience in Lawrence does share some parallels to the superintendent’s career trajectory.
For example, before Crowley was handed the district’s leadership reins in 2018, the then assistant superintendent of curriculum was charged with crafting the city’s response to WMHS’ placement on a watchlist of underperforming schools.
At the time, Crowley was charged with that herculean task due to his reputation as an educational reformer in Brockton, where he successfully led efforts to transform the underperforming high school students into some of the best MCAS performers in Massachusetts.
The previous WMHS designation was largely due to the district’s inability to reach so-called high needs populations, a designation that refers to students who fall under the state’s low-income, special education (SPED), and English Learners (EL) subgroups.
Though Woburn shed that stigmatizing “underperforming” label, the district has for years now been trying to redeploy manpower and resources to better serve a drastically changing student body.
For example, according to data compiled by the Mass. Department of Education, as of the 2021-2022 school year, roughly 37 percent of WMHS’ student body came from low-income backgrounds. Nearly one out every five students at Woburn High consider English as their second language, while about 8.7 percent of the 1,173 students presently enrolled at WMHS are participating in the district’s EL programs. Meanwhile, roughly 15 percent of high school students are receiving SPED services.
For well over a decade now, the superintendent and his predecessor Mark Donovan have been warning about an explosion in the number of children living with mental health diagnoses. The need for additional specialists to help students adapt to social-emotional crises has also been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Rasanen, an adjunct professor in Lesley University who specializes in teaching how to make trauma-informed student interventions, restorative justice initiatives can prove especially useful in reaching marginalized and at-risk student populations.
In Lawrence, the principal employed restorative justice concepts in a cooperative effort to rewrite the alternative schools’ disciplinary code. Part of that process involved moving away from a “punishment should fit the crime” mindset and towards identifying ways to understand the reasons behind particular student behaviors.
In doing so, the principal argues, teachers and administrators can try to address underlying social-emotional problems that may underly those behaviors by encouraging a more proactive menu of student consequences.
“We should be moving behind discipline and looking at behaviors. It’s important to understand the root causes of and functions of behavior,” he said in response to a question from School Committee member Ellen Crowley. “You build structures that mitigate or even prevent some of those behaviors that led to suspensions and disciplinary action.”
“If a student is coming in dysregulated or seems off and there are behavioral issues, your first question should be, ‘What’s going on?’ We have an fairly corny expression in our school that we should be curious, not furious,” Rasanen continued. “If we really want to do the right thing by kids, you need to dig a little deeper into the function of behaviors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.