WOBURN - After initially refusing to sanction any international excursions or overnight field trips this year, the School Committee this week indicated it may revisit that hardline stance.
During a meeting this week in the Joyce Middle School, School Committee member Ellen Crowley circulated a draft policy amendment that would delegate field trip approval authority to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley.
Ultimately, the elected officials took no formal action on the proposal, which will reportedly be revisited at a future meeting.
"I'm asking for the School Committee to read it and put it on the table for the next meeting," said Crowley of the policy change. "Basically, we'd be leaving it up to the superintendent to approve overnight travel. It would not come before the School Committee."
Already, School Committee member Dr. John Wells, referencing previous legal opinions from advocacy groups like the Mass. Association of School Committees (MASC), is questioning whether the board can consign its field trip approval powers to the superintendent's office.
"Before we delve too deeply into this, I would recommend we clarify that [with legal counsel]," responded the School Committee member.
As chair of the Policy Subcommittee, Crowley was asked to reconsider the implications of the district's current travel policy after WMHS's Yearbook Club was advised earlier this fall that the School Committee will not sanction a proposed overnight trip.
In previous years, WMHS Yearbook Club advisor and English teacher Susan Thifault has been able to take pupils to a three-day journalism conference in Chicago, Illinois and has also arranged regular tours of Herff Jones Publishing, where the yearbook is printed.
Also this fall, the School Committee similarly declined to get involved in the Kennedy Middle School's annual trip to Washington D.C., a long-standing tradition for eight grade pupils enrolled at the Middle Street facility.
During a meeting in mid-October, when central office administrators sought clarification about the School Committee's travel policy, Crowley echoed the conclusion reached by the School Committee early last winter.
"As you know, the committee interpreted that policy to mean that we'll no longer be approving overnight travel. The superintendent wanted some clarification on that. We're going to stick to our policies and deliver them with consistency," she said.
For the past three years, the School Committee has waffled back and forth regarding the application of its travel policy in light of concerns over the district's potential exposure to legal liabilities for international and overnight field trips that involve the use of third-party vendors and travel agencies.
As an example, in January of 2019, the Policy Committee refused to amend its existing travel guidelines, but in a major departure from past practice, recommended the School Committee no longer endorse any overseas exchange programs or overnight travel arrangements.
However, months later, during a School Committee gathering in March, the elected officials sanctioned the Kennedy Middle School's planned Washington D.C. trip for the 2018-2019 year.
Less than two weeks later, when those same Washington D.C. trip organizers sought approval for the same excursion during the 2019-2020 school year, the School Committee tabled the vote. In late September, when Kennedy Middle School staff resubmitted the request, the superintendent was told the School Committee would not vote on the matter.
Legal liabilities
Back in the spring of 2016, School Committee member Rick Metters, then chair of the Policy Subcommittee, first acknowledged receipt of a controversial MASC advisory urging its members to halt the approval of international exchange programs or teacher-chaperoned travel abroad.
The 2016 recommendation at least partially stemmed from concerns about compliance with state regulations that require fingerprinting and background checks for any individual or volunteer coming into contact with pupils — whether those pupils are on local school properties or engaged in off-premise activities that are sanctioned by the district.
As such, the problem with the School Committee approving field trips has little to do with the staff members who lead the excursions, as they are already subjected to needed background checks as part of their pre-employment screening. Those staff members are also covered by the district's liability insurance policy.
However, the MASC pointed out that while employees are commonly covered under such policies, for-profit vendors are not. Likewise, most standard liability insurance policies will not cover claims related to private enterprises with no formal connection to the district.
After initially discussing the potential legal liability, the Policy Subcommittee briefly considered whether to expand its insurance coverage. That solution was ultimately deemed too costly in the summer of 2016, and in the ensuring two years, little else was said about the issue.
Up until the receipt of that MASC advisory, the local school board always sanctioned trips abroad, even excursions like ski trips to the Alps that are less educational in nature than a cultural exchange. In fact, in the years before receiving the MASC opinion, school officials had tried to increase their control over such activities by overhauling the trip approval process.
Last January, following an extensive Policy Subcommittee review of the district's travel policy, Crowley suggested that teachers and staff could still organize overnight trips, but those excursions would not be officially sanctioned by the district.
However, without the School Committee's backing, those staff members, who normally enjoy the protection of the city's liability insurance policy, would lose that coverage and thus be potentially exposing themselves to personal legal liability.
