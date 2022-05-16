WOBURN - The number of detected COVID-19 infections doubled last week across the school district as local officials continue to wrestle with a larger pandemic resurgence across the region.
In a perturbing trend that bucks previous infection patterns over the past two springs, local public health officials say at least 112 local residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of May.
Woburn, which has now survived three winter surges in COVID-19 cases, now finds itself in the late spring dealing with across the board increases in key pandemic metrics, including a 8.21 percent positivity rate, according to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
In 2020 and 2021, Woburn and its neighbors witnessed the opposite infection phenomenon as the numbers of COVID-19 cases drastically decreased as the warmer spring and summer months approached.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the latest spike in community-wide infections is being matched by a similar surge in school-related cases.
Between May 5 and May 11, DESE indicates, a total of 79 Woburn students and school staffers contracted the viral pathogen. At least 19 of those cases involved adult personnel.
More up to date data compiled by central office administrators suggests that the largest pocket of cases can be found in the Reeves Elementary School, where at least 22 people recently contracted COVID-19.
Nurses at the Malcolm-White and Hurld-Wyman Schools recently detected eight new infections in each building, while the Altavesta, Shamrock, Joyce Middle School, and WMHS all have at least seven staffers or teachers recuperating at home.
The latest DESE data shows a near doubling of districtwide infections from a week prior, when state officials were notified about 32 new cases, including 13 which involved district employees. Since mid-April, at least 50 staffers have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Last winter, central office administrators struggled to keep some schools opened due to mass staffer absences due to the virus. Since that time, the state has somewhat relaxed quarantine protocols to include shorter mandatory isolation periods.
During the early stages of the pandemic, DPH had required those who tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate away from others for as long as 12 days - before being allowed to return to their schools and workplaces upon testing negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test.
Currently, those who test positive for COVID-19 must now isolate for five days and wear a mask in public places for days six through 10.
So long as they have no fever and otherwise report being symptom free, students and teachers can return to the classroom on the sixth day after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Those who contract COVID-19 are also no longer required to submit a negative PCR test before breaking quarantine.
According to the latest DPH report, which tracked new infections in the city recorded between April 24 and May 7, a total of 241 city residents contracted COVID-19 during the lastest two-week surveillance window.
Woburn’s 14-day average daily incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, has now climbed by 8.3 points to a 41.5. The highest case incidence rate ever recorded in Woburn in mid-January at 354, while the metric reached a 2022 low point of 4.5 on March 17.
Since Woburn recorded its first COVID-19 case in the early spring of 2020, at least 10,420 residents have tested positive for the contagion.
