WOBURN - The city yesterday retained its "red" or high-risk COVID-19 designation for the third consecutive week, but in a good sign, the latest pandemic statistics show a flattening in disease transmission trends.
According to the weekly Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) released early Thursday evening, Woburn's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed from 840 to 869 cases over the past week. However, the community's total number of active cases — or persons considered at-risk of passing on the viral disease — remained stable with 62 local residents serving out mandatory home isolations.
Under a DPH reporting system unveiled in early August to help communities make school reopening decisions, each city and town in the Commonwealth is assigned a color-coded designation based upon their case incidence rate over a 14-day period. The incidence rate metric compares total infective cases to a municipality's total population.
To baselines that figure to equally compare all cities and towns regardless of size, the data is then reconfigured based upon an assumed population of 100,000.
Woburn was first designated a "red" label, or the worst ranking possible, on Oct. 8. Last week, that trend continued when the city was assigned a high-risk category for the second consecutive week based upon 63 residents in the city who had recently tested positive with active infections.
On Thursday, the DPH calculated Woburn's case incidence rate at 10.7, a metric that remained essentially unchanged from last Wednesday's 10.8 number.
Though some cities and towns have been shifting their school districts into a full remote setting even before the community breaches the red-line threshold, Mayor Scott Galvin and Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley have argued such restrictions should not be based upon a single COVID-19 data point.
Instead, both city leaders have advocated for engaging in a more comprehensive analysis of the data that includes consideration of whether the viral infection is spreading within school buildings or clustering around specific neighborhoods.
Local public health officials are also taking into account case positivity rates, or the percentage of all persons tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19. As of yesterday, according to the latest DPH report, 2.19 percent of the approximate 3,500 Woburnites who sought out a COVID-19 test over the past 14 days were confirmed to have contracted the disease.
According to the mayor, the CDC considers a case positively rate above 5 percent or higher to be indicative of an alarming outbreak that is spiraling out of control.
Thus far, that city's analytical approach to the DPH data has been in line with state guidelines regarding the color-coded ranking system. Both Mass. Governor Charles Baker and state education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have suggested that before changing to a full-remote classroom setting, school officials should review at least three-weeks worth of DPH data sets.
Riley has also suggested schools should remain in a hybrid model until a red label has been assigned.
"There's not a hard cut-off," stressed the mayor last week, when asked whether Woburn would automatically shift into a remote learning posture after hitting "red" for three straight weeks. "We're going to continue to look at what's happening on the ground and look at all of the indicators."
Woburn's focus on monitoring school cases comes as latest DPH data shows COVID-19 is infecting the state’s youngest 0-to-19 year-old age demographic at record rates. So far, at least five Woburn children and teens have tested positive for the virus since schools reopened. However, only one of those youngsters, a Joyce Middle School pupil, had had any recent close contact with peers in the days before testing positive.
As of late last week, no adult school teachers or staffers had contracted the viral infection since classes resumed on Sept. 21.
Based upon yesterday’s weekly DPH report, over the last two-weeks, just over 1,900 children and teenagers tested positive for COVID-19. By contrast, at the height of the state’s COVID-19 crisis on April 24 — when DPH disclosed that close to 5,000 Mass. residents tested positive for the viral disease and just shy of 200 people died from the infection in a single day — the contagion had infected fewer than 1,400 total people in the 0-19 age group since the pandemic crossed into Massachusetts months earlier.
Notably, though the state did track fewer positive COVID-19 cases involving children and young adults at the outset of the public health crisis, daily DPH reports regarding statewide infection trends were recorded at a time when it was nearly impossible for those experiencing mild disease symptoms to get approved for testing. Now, due to increased production and laboratory capacity, even people who have no reason to believe they are sick can easily get tested to prove they’re not asymptomatic carriers of the pathogen.
While a comparison of the springtime and current COVID-19 data points indicates the virus is spreading more easily amongst younger populations, older adults are still considered to be hardest hit by the SARS-Cov-2.
Based upon DPH data from April 24, the average age of patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues was 68-years-old, while the average age of those dying from the viral infection was 82. By contrast, based upon DPH’s latest two-week observation period, the average age of people recently hospitalized due to COVID-19 was 66-years-old, while the average age for those passing away was 81-years-old.
