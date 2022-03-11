WOBURN - Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley likely won’t find himself second-guessing his recent decision to name veteran educator Dr. Linda Riley the permanent principal at the Altavesta School.
During a School Committee meeting earlier this week, Crowley recounted his visit to Riley’s office earlier this month to notify the interim principal that her temporary promotion was about to become permanent. Her response: A shout of joy.
Then while exiting the building, where those who had heard Riley’s celebration quickly spread the news to others, the superintendent was greeted by teachers shouting from their classroom windows.
“I can tell you the staff are really happy. Teachers were yelling out the window to me, ‘Thank you!’” the superintendent recalled.
Riley’s appointment to the permanent post comes nearly 18 months after the veteran English-language-learners (ELL) and foreign language teacher was selected as the temporary replacement for outgoing Altavesta Principal Marisa Boyajian, who was hired to serve as the district’s human resources director.
Holding a doctorate from UMass Lowell, Riley becomes the latest building principal to be rewarded for her loyalty and commitment to the district. Having begun her career in the education field more than two-decades ago, the permanent Altavesta School principal spent nearly 15 of those years as a classroom educator in Woburn.
Notably, before accepting the interim administrator’s opening in Sept. of 2021, Riley had also been employed as an adjunct professor at UMass, where she taught other aspiring superintendents and building principals who were working on their doctorates in their education field.
