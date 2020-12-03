WOBURN - The City Council recently authorized a $3.5 million appropriation from free cash to shore-up the FY'21 budget without hitting hard-pressed taxpayers.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously in favor of dipping into the municipality's healthy unreserved fund balance account in order to offset substantial drops in the city's local receipts and new growth revenues during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council action, which had been informally agreed to in June when local officials approved an $160.7 million operating budget for FY'21, will have a direct effect on proposed tax rates for this year.
The council is expected to set those rates during a tax classification hearing on Wednesday night, when the aldermen will convene a special meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Appearing before the council to explain the $3.5 million free cash appropriation, Mayor Scott Galvin explained the money will be used to make up for an anticipated loss in local receipts from sources like meals tax revenues and building permit fees.
"We talked about this during budget time, when [we explained] where we thought our receipts would be going. We thought we'd be taking a pretty big hit, which we have," said the mayor.
"This will help soften the blow for the residents and the businesses," Galvin further elaborated. "We're positioned well. With the support of the council over the years in doing conservative budgeting, we've built up our reserves for something just like this. This is the rainy day the furnd was made for."
Late last spring, when the City Hall CEO first introduced his proposed FY'21 budget, Woburn's financial managers anticipated as much as $5.5 million in stabilization and free cash would be needed to plug an estimated $8 to $10 million shortfall in taxation, local receipt and state aid revenues.
Since that time, Woburn's Beacon Hill delegation secured a commitment to level-fund the community's education or Chapter 70 and unrestricted government aid allocations.
As a result of that pledge, the budget gap is lower than originally anticipated, as the community's FY'21 budget had assumed state aid would plummet by as much as $2.5 million.
Governor Charles Baker and the state legislators, who have okayed months-long contingency budgets, have yet to approve a final FY'21 spending plan for the Commonwealth. However, in recent weeks, the House and state Senate, after okaying their iterations of the FY'21 budget, have begun negotiations over a final joint version of the financial proposal.
The mayor expects that the financial blowback from the state's response to the COVID-19 crisis, which has included a series of mandatory business closures and operating restrictions, will last for two years. By year three — or FY'23 — the city's chief executive expects to see Woburn's local receipts and new growth recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Because Woburn has built up considerable reserves, Galvin plans on relying on the city's rainy day accounts to help the community get through the financial storm.
"We're hoping this will be a one or two year dip into reserves. We'll use it so we can keep that tax levy level and not hit our residents and businesses too hard [with substantial tax increases]," the mayor explained.
According to Moody's Financial Service, which in the fall of 2019 elevated Woburn's bond rating to an Aa3 status, the city in recent years has generated somewhere in the vicinity of $6 million in free cash on an annual basis while sitting on an estimated $42.1 million in total reserves.
Certified free cash holdings will likely drop substantially over the next two years, as that money usually comes from local receipts that come in over-and-above revenue forecasts.
