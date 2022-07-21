WOBURN - Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley yesterday concluded that WMHS administrators and staff responded in a timely and appropriate manner to allegations that a handful of football players beat and sexually assaulted a freshman teammate last fall.
Without explanation as to why the general findings of two separate investigations into the attack are being partially disclosed in the middle of the summer, the superintendent in a letter to parents on Tuesday claimed both inquests resulted in some recommended policy changes but otherwise found no fault with the district’s response to the Sept. of 2021 incident.
“While there is much I cannot share due to the privacy rights of the individuals involved as well as applicable legal privileges, I can inform you that the two external investigations have been completed and the district is generally satisfied with the recommendations of the outside investigations,” Crowley advised the general public yesterday.
“We are committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure that any students who wish to play sports can participate safely and that those students who engage in actions that compromise the safety and the wellness of others are held accountable,” he added.
Last April, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office confirmed that seven local teens, including five WMHS football players, had assault and battery charges lodged against them in connection to the September attack. At least one of the victim’s teammates was also charged with indecent assault and battery.
In addition, authorities brought criminal assault and battery complaints against two other WMHS students in connection to separate attacks on the victim.
News that the WMHS freshmen was victimized after the September locker room incident has led some to criticize the school administration for failing to protect the student. The general public has also sought information about when local officials first learned about the September incident and what was done to discipline the involved assailants. Concerned parents also want to know what is being done to prevent future incidents from happening.
Last fall, shortly after local authorities caught wind that a video of one of the alleged assaults might have been captured, Woburn Police acknowledged they were investigating an “incident” involving a high school sports team.
Months later, the School Committee, though declining to comment directly about the underlying incident due to the ongoing investigation, authorized the superintendent to begin a civil rights inquiry.
According to the superintendent, the School Committee will likely be asked in the comings months to adopt some new policies, while other locker room supervision and safety protocols will also be implemented per procedural directives from the administration.
The district, which will also look to better train staff on how to conduct investigations and implement safeguards for students during those reviews, is not currently disclosing any specific details about the other new policies and safety protocols being considered. Likewise, school officials say they also cannot release any further information in regards to either the Title IX investigation or a separate outside inquiry authorized by the School Committee last winter.
That second investigation was conducted by a firm headed up by former Mass. Public Safety and Security Secretary Daniel Bennett and former Mass. State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin. The superintendent and various School Committee members, including Chairman Dr. John Wells, had this spring promised to be fully transparent about any significant findings made as a result of that second outside review.
Over the past 10 months, Crowley and other central office administrators have been more cautious when referencing future public conversations around the Title IX investigation findings, as that document reportedly now becomes part of the victim’s confidential student record.
However, according to the superintendent, as the attack last fall has now become the subject of litigation being pressed by the victim’s family, school officials will not be releasing any further information about either report.
“The Title IX investigation and outcome are student records. As such, I am unable to share those documents or the specific results of the investigation with the public; however, I can assure you that the investigation and determination was comprehensive, thorough, and considered all of the relevant facts,” the superintendent insisted in yesterday’s message to WMHS students and parents.
“At this time, on account of both pending litigation and laws protecting the privacy of students and employees, I have shared all the information that I am permitted,” Crowley furthered. “Please be rest assured that school staff and I, including the Athletic Department, will continue to promptly and proactively address this and any other allegations involving the well-being of our students.”
