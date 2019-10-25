WOBURN - Mayor Scott Galvin during a debate last night touted a myriad of infrastructure and financial achievements reached throughout his decade-long tenure, while election challenger Liz Pedrini painted those accomplishments as insufficient and out-of-touch with the community's needs.
Clashing during a candidate's forum at WMHS' Flaherty Auditorium on Wednesday night, the two mayoral hopefuls painted drastically different pictures about the community's current state-of-affairs.
The debate, sponsored by the Daily Times Chronicle and moderated by Woburn real-estate guru Jim Major, likely marks the only time Galvin and Pedrini will square-off against each another directly before voters head to the polls on Nov. 5.
According to Galvin, who is seeking a record-setting sixth term in City Hall's corner office, his track-record over the past 10 years speaks for itself.
He described Woburn's economy as booming, heralded the city's status as one of the few communities in the state with a Aaa bond rating, and boasted about collaborative efforts with other city officials to build a new Hurld-Wyman Elementary School, tack a new addition onto the Woburn Public Library, and invest millions of dollars into new parks and fields.
"I've proposed 10 budgets and worked collaboratively with the City Council and the School Committee to make the city a much better place to live. We were just awarded an Aaa rating from Standard & Poor's. That's the highest rating you can earn and it's the best [classification] the city has ever had."
"Over the past few years, we've worked collaboratively to build some new schools. The schools have needed funded according to a plan that Superintendent [Dr. Matthew] Crowley established. We've added curriculum leaders. We've added social workers. We've created content specialists at every school," continued Galvin.
A dark horse candidate who is running for public office in Woburn for the first time, Pedrini argued that the incumbent had poorly prioritized capital needs by leaving unaddressed the pressing infrastructure needs of Woburn's fire department.
Further arguing the school department had also been left behind during his tenure, the real-estate agent insinuated that the mayor was not addressing issues that were most important to Woburn's citizenry.
"I'm sitting in front of you tonight to offer change and the opportunity to break away from the status quo. We are a community of hard-working families, who deserve decisions to be 100 transparent and based upon what's best for us as a whole," said Pedrini.
"The School Committee can only do so much with what they have," the school library volunteer later remarked. "They've said publicly at meetings that they cannot run the schools with the budget they're given. That's not news. They've been at [an annual year-over-year budget increase of] 3.5 percent for years and years and years."
Frustrated by the suggestion that he has underfunded educational needs, Galvin later took time during his closing statement to invalidate that notion. According to the mayor, who this year steered some $3.4 million in new budget funding towards the school department, he has routinely exceed the 3.5 percent budgetary threshold mentioned by his election opponent.
"That's not accurate. We're well over 4 percent," said Galvin, who this year increased the school budget by 5.5 percent. "[We're also giving our schools] a half-million dollars in capital money annually and done green program updates to the tune of $700,000."
Traffic and
developments
As with the community's finances, Pedrini also clashed with the mayor over the city's handling of new developments and the management of those projects associated traffic impacts.
According to the Malden-based real estate office proprietor, she believes city's leaders' lack of vision is on full display in Woburn's downtown area, where she sees a need for more public partnerships with vested business interests.
"Absolutely," responded Pedrini, when asked if more needed to be done for Woburn Center. "We need a downtown beautification committee, which would get local businesses involved in our center….We also need things as simple as more trash cans, so when I'm chewing gum, I don't have to walk a half-mile to throw the wrapper away."
Galvin later retorted that the downtown area, where several new multi-story buildings have been erected in recent years, is currently thriving thanks to the efforts of Woburn's Redevelopment Authority and the City Council.
The mayor also reminded the audience that under his leadership, the city has over the past three years expanding the area's parking inventory by 160 spaces through city-initiated projects by the old Strand Theatre building and the Woburn Public Library.
"Downtowns need parking and we've heard that for years. This is the first time that any mayor or City Council has added parking," he said.
In response to a question about vehicular gridlock by the Four Corners, the mayor claimed his office along with the City Council have tried to manage citywide traffic issues by advancing a coordinated plan to encourage new large-scale developments by Commerce Way and New Boston Street.
Acknowledging that Woburnites like those in the Four Corners area have struggled for decades with traffic problems, the mayor later suggested that new high-tech signalization equipment will likely go a long way towards alleviating the severity of those backups.
"There are definitely pockets of traffic. We're unlike any city or town around and we're lucky to be located at the intersection of I-93 and Route 128, where businesses want to come," said the mayor. "We've been trying to direct over planned businesses to Commerce Way and New Boston Street, where we have the infrastructure to handle [those development impacts]."
In her subsequent rebuttal, Pedrini, who lives in West Woburn, contended that the mayor and other city leaders lost a pivotal chance to control future Four Corners traffic patterns back in 2015, when Galvin passed on the opportunity to purchase a 46-acre section of Shannon Farm.
The land, purchased by local developer Scott Seaver for $8.1 million, has since been target for a large-scale condominium and townhouse development. A series of single-family homes are also planned in the same area, and another 41-unit apartment complex is also underway along Locust Street by the old Verizon trucking terminal.
"We had a chance to take some control over Four Corners traffic and awe lost it, when we didn't purchase the Shannon Farm property," said Pedrini. "Now, with hundreds of new cars coming inform those condominiums, townhomes, and single-family house…it's going to be a nightmare."
