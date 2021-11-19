WOBURN - The City Council expressed continued doubts about a Boston’s developer’s proposal to construct a 250-unit apartment complex right by the East Woburn gateway into a restored New Boston Street bridge.
During their most recent meeting in City Hall, representatives from Cabot Cabot and Forbes responded to the first batch of peer-reviewed commentary on a proposal to construct a new apartment complex on an approximate 12-acre site adjacent to a large parking area maintained by Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
With the fire department reportedly questioning whether it can adequately respond to emergency calls at the complex due to a lack of access around the entire building, the recently received department head narratives also include calls by Planning Director Tina Cassidy to reduce the density of the redevelopment.
The council ultimately continued the public hearing until Dec. 7 and further forwarded the petition to its Special Permits Committee, but not before critics like Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen stressed the she expects to see some form of a reduced-build alternative.
“It’s too big. It’s too dense. And I hope you’re listening. The next time you come before this council, let’s see some revised plans,” said Mercer-Bruen, whose ward includes the sprawling property by Atlantic Avenue and Commerce Way.
As explained by local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the Boston-based petitioner and property manager, Cabot Cabot and Forbes believes the housing complex is a perfect example of “smart development”, as the new rental units will be situated right next to Anderson Regional Transportation Center and public transportation options.
The site, part of the contaminated Industi-Plex Superfund site that stretches from the back of the Woburn Mall property all the way to the Wilmington line, will if approved spring up right beside the new entryway to a restored New Boston Street bridge.
The old bridge, which was destroyed in a fire back in 1972, will be replaced over the next few years as part of a $23.5 million undertaking funded by the Mass. Department of Transportation. Reconnecting East Woburn by Commerce Way and I-93 to North Woburn by a swath of industrial sites off New Boston Street by Merrimac Street, the bridge project is expected to lead to a complete revitalization of the area.
According to Tim Williams, the civil engineer for the Cabot, Cabot and Forbes project, his client is taking full advantage of the benefits of the bridge work.
“This is essentially an extension of the New Boston Street bridge, where the bridge is going to extend what has been called 315 New Boston Street to the MBTA access,” said Williams. “We’re going to extend that driveway down and carry it through to the end of our site.”
The latest council deliberations over the proposal comes as Woburn Fire Chief Donald Kenton has questioned whether public safety crews would be able to fully access the whole perimeter of the site in the event of a large fire or other mass casualty event.
According to Allen and Major Associates principal Tim Williams, who is representing the petitioner, he is proposing to resolve those concerns by creating a new emergency access path that will connect a electricity line easement area to the far corner of the proposed housing complex.
Doing so, Williams argued, would give the fire department the ability to fight any blaze on three sides of the housing complex. The fourth perimeter edge of the seven-story building will face the commuter rail tracks that bisect the North and East Woburn sides of New Boston Street.
“One primary concern was about emergency access and we took a look at that,” Williams explained. “You have the Anderson parking area, where [public safety officials] can stage any effort to fight a fire. We’ll also have a 15-foot access drive going into that MBTA easement [through our site to the power lines].”
With that extra emergency access way being left unpaved - admittedly so that the petitioner can avoid the need to obtain additional permits from the Conservation Commission - Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell insisted more needed to be done.
“I’ve read what the fire chief [is worried about] and he’s concerned about reaching a fire in that building. [In a memo to us] he’s written five or six paragraphs about that. It sure doesn’t seem like what you’ve explained in regards to this easement will resolve those concerns.”
“I think 250 units for this section of the site is just too much. Right now, it just seems like the building is being stuffed into this small area,” Campbell continued.
CWCOD protections
Cabot Cabot and Forbes first announced its plans to purchase the 12-acre site back in July, when it unveiled a 21-page concept plan to construct the seven-story housing complex and an accompanying five-story, structured-parking deck with 420 spaces right next to the Anderson lot.
The development would also include approximately 2,125 square feet of ground floor commercial and retail space.
The initial filing, required for petitioners who propose to take advantage of the city’s special Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD) regulations, was subsequently followed up with a formal request for a special permit for the housing complex back in early September.
According to Tarby, the proposal fully complies with the old provisions of the CWCOD, which were updated by city officials at the outset of 2020 in order to discourage denser housing projects.
New developments in the region are now capped at a density of 10-units per acre, whereas between 2007 and the start of 2020, landowners were permitted to build housing developments with a density between 25-to-40 units per acre.
The Cabot Cabot and Forbes’ site includes grandfather protections that allow would-be developers to take advantage of the old CWCOD rules until at least 2028. This week, Tarby pointed out that his client, with a calculated housing density of 20.37-acres per acre, is actually proposing a unit density at the lower end of the 25-to-40-unit spectrum.
“Under the Commerce Way Overlay District regulations, we are required to [designate] 15 percent of the dwelling units as affordable, and we are doing that,” Tarby added.
According to Mercer-Bruen, even if the petition fully complies with the CWCOD rules, she’s unlikely to endorse the petition as proposed.
“For everybody on the grounds who thinks it’s okay, it’s not. Just because our ordinance says we may [okay this project] by special permit, we don’t have to do it. So I urge you all to think about this,” said the East Woburn representative.
