WOBURN - In a security inspection conducted just before the end of classes last week, Police Chief Robert Rufo instructed plain cloths officers to check the perimeter of local schools for open doors, windows, or other breach points.
School Committee Chairman Dr. John Wells and Chris Kisiel, who heads up the education board’s Resource and Capital Planning Subcommittee, summarized the scope of the police operation during a recent gathering in the Joyce Middle School. According to Wells, though the inspection was conducted by surprise, police wore badges around their necks to identify themselves and checked only the exteriors of local schools.
“Safety issues were addressed during an unannounced city check at all of our buildings. [The surprise visits are technically] a standard practice, but this was done more so because of the recent events out of Uvalde, Texas,” referring to a recent mass shooting in late May that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
“The police department under the direction of the chief visited the schools. They were in plain clothes, but had police identification. They just walked around the perimeter and looked at doors, windows and access points,” Wells later elaborated.
At the same recent School Committee meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Finance Robert Alconada told School Committee members that as a result of the exercise, district officials have obtained Mayor Scott Galvin’s blessing to use some leftover FY’22 funding to pay for various building security upgrades.
According to the assistant superintendent, School Facilities Director David Dunkley has consulted with both the police chief and the mayor about ways to increase security at several facilities and generally approves of the proposed improvements.
Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley also revealed that local officials are considering upgrades to security cameras and surveillance systems.
“It opens up the conversation with the city about beefing up some areas. Cameras were talked about quite a bit,” said Crowley of his talks with Rufo and Galvin in the wake of the surprise inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.