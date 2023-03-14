WOBURN - The School Committee recently agreed to allocate $6,000 towards a new auditorium rental manager who will help those leasing the WMHS space with the use of sound and other technical systems.
During their latest meeting in the Joyce Middle School, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of setting aside the necessary funding needed for the position, which was proposed by Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley.
School Committee Chair Dr. John Wells, who recently discussed the proposal with members of the Finance Subcommittee, explained that the district hopes to hire a single person to manager the auditorium rentals.
The new designee, besides ensuring rental groups are familiar with the technical equipment and how to use it, may also be asked to train a handful of students to help with those duties.
“”They’re looking for somebody to be at events and make sure all the equipment that’s needed [is there]. Sometimes, [groups using the space] are not familiar with how all the equipment works. So this is really to help the community and the school department,” said Wells.
“We hope to recoup some of these funds from people who are paying to use the auditorium,” he added.
Under a rental policy overhaul enacted at the outset of this year, Woburn-based youth organizations are no longer charged for use of school fields and facilities.
However, that policy apparently does not apply to the WMHS auditorium, as the School Committee, hoping to “preserve the significant investment that has been made in the [WMHS] auditorium” charges “fees specific to the use of the auditorium”. Local non-profit organizations do not have to pay for use of middle school auditoriums, while for-profit groups and organizations based outside of Woburn pay $100 an hour to use those spaces.
Homeless transportation
Going over the Finance Subcommittee’s recent analysis of the district’s homeless transportation costs, Wells characterized the expenses as some of the most difficult to forecast during annual budget preparations.
The discussion around the expense category comes as the School Committee is entering into its FY’24 budget season.
Under state and federal law, homeless students - whose families may be displaced from their homes due to financial circumstances or castrophes like flooding or fires - retain the right to stay enrolled in their hometown school even if they are temporarily living in another community. In such circumstances, the community in which a pupil currently resides is responsible for any costs related to transporting that student to school.
“From 2013 to 2022, we varied in the number of students [who qualified for services] from 18 to 50. The expenses also ranged from $51,000 to $384,000,” Wells explained. “So you can see how this is a budget item that’s difficult to predict.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.