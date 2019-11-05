WOBURN - In addition to the race for Mayor, there were contested races in the city on Tuesday for School Committee and three seats on the City Council.
On Tuesday, Mayor Scott Galvin cruised to a sixth term with 4,582 votes.
He beat challenger Liz Pedrini, who had 1,962.
Galvin carried each ward in the city.
Please note, Woburn City Clerk William Campbell noted these results are preliminary.
School Committee
On the School Committee, there will be two new board members as Rick Metters and Joseph Demers decided not to run for another term.
Taking over those two seats will be:
- Andrew Lipsett, 3,383
- Colleen Marie Cormier, 3,194
Also up for grabs in the School Committee race were two coveted four-year terms, which go to the two highest vote getters.
Those two are
- Ellen Crowly, 3,672
- John Wells, 3,519
This year, School Committee members Kris Kisiel and Michael Mulrenan were able to sit out the election having captured the four-year terms two years ago.
Rounding out the field was:
- Patricia Chisholm, 3,514, a third place finish.
Those on the outside looking in were
- Charles Viola, 2,550
- Luke Michael Anderson, 1,869
Ward Races
Ward 3
In the City Council races, many eyes were on Ward 3 as Mark Gaffney decided not to seek re-election. He had served 5 terms, totaling 10 years.
A field of two emerged with the victory going to Jeffrey Dillon, 958
The second candidate was Claire M. Malaguti, 194
In his announcement, Dillon stressed that as a lifelong Woburn resident he would like to re-establish a Community Policing program.
He also noted he saw running for the Ward 3 seat as a great way to give back to the city and ensure a bright future for his family including a daughter, a son-in-law, and grandson.
Ward 5
In Ward 5, Darlene Mercer Bruen earned re-election by defeating James Dodini, by a margin of 669 to 193.
While campaigning Mercer Bruen stressed the work that has been accomplished during her time in office.
She also noted the new Goodyear Elementary School and many other capital projects including refurbishing Leland Park, new walking trails in the area of the Aberjona and efforts to widen Montvale Avenue and rebuilding the Salem Street bridge.
Ward 7
The third City Council race on Tuesday, was for the Ward 7 seat in West Woburn.
Lindsay Higgins earned a third term on the City Council by beating challenger Michael Scire.
The vote total was
Higgins - 895
Scire - 280
Higgins, a licensed attorney, noted while campaigning the on-going paving project to improve Cambridge Road and related work.
She also noted her record of taking on the challenges in the ward through hard work, working with other councilors and city and state officials, and bringing the proper people together to get issues solved.
She also noted efforts to improve safety and traffic flow through the Four Corners and the Bedford Road/Cambridge Road intersection at the Burlington line.
The following were unopposed:
Alderman at large (two seats):
- Michael Concannon, 4,334
- Robert Ferullo, 4119
Ward 1
- Joanne Campbell, 682
Ward 2
- Richard Gately, 598
Ward 4
- City Council President Michael Anderson, 813
Ward 6
- Edward Tedesco, 487
A total of 6,698 voters turned out and cast ballots for the mayor's seat.
