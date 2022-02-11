WOBURN - The Woburn Redevelopment Authority has been focusing on a new plan for the downtown Woburn Center area, including the hiring of a expert (Borman + York of Hartford, Connecticut).
Also, the WRA got fortunate when a federal-state funding plan came through to finance a Rapid Recovery Plan, including input and support of Governor Charlie Baker and Karyn Polito, along with the direction from the Mass. Department of Housing and Economic Development agency.
In turn nearly a year later, an 81-page Rapid Recovery Plan came forward to the WRA with the next step asked in 2022 for suggestions on a priority list from the five-member WRA board.
Also, at the last meeting of the WRA, the five priority “tasks” came forward from the WRA members to be addressed in 2022-2023 and were discussed as follows.:
1, Hire staff a consultant dedicated to management of Woburn Center;
2. Make pocket park improvements;
3. Implement a safe/shared streets and sidewalks initiative
4 Develop and implement a public art/mural program;
5. Develop a parking management plan
Also at the last meeting, Cynthia E. Stewart from Gorman + York, a Senior Vice President
and LLRP Facilitator, appeared at a virtual meeting and outlined some details of the plan.
“She covered the top five,” noted WRA Executive Director Tina Cassidy.
This first recommendation would mean the hiring of staff or consultant that is strictly dedicated to the management of just Woburn Center.
There would be a medium budget of $50,000-$200,000 depending on the structure and budget. The funding would come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), a Regional Pilot Project Grant, the MA Downtown Initiative and the Build Back Better program. The short term for the effort would be billed at 5 years, so a 2-year pilot program was recommended by Stewart.
The object of it all would be to have a decrease in commercial rates, quicker service delivery, an increase in commercial traffic, better sales, an increase social media impressions, as well as more website activity promoting the area.
Also, the WRA feels, it will bring key components for success together like programs by the Woburn Redevelopment Authority and the city of Woburn, the Woburn Chamber of Commerce, as well as business and property owners coming together, as well a residents and others coming together.
Stewart and Gorman + York focused on the fact that there is currently no staff dedicated to the management and facilitation of two-way communications with Woburn Center business and the city of Woburn.
Also, the pandemic amplified the need for someone to be responsible for the marketing and oversight of the Woburn Center commercial district with the resources to develop and implement technical assistance, training and as well as loan and grant programs.
The advice of Stewart and the experts would be “having professional staff dedicated to the management of Woburn Center and would allow for the capability of responding quickly to the changing needs of the business community and to allow the downtown business to be better able to compete with nearby retail and business centers with a regular focused marketing, outreach events, etc.”
“During and after the COVID-19 recovery process, the emergence of a unified group who can gel to aid in thee recovery process, while at the same time being a voice for the district”
