WOBURN - Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) officials recently intimated the outcome of a pending Ledges at Woburn appeal hinges upon a Connecticut developer's ability to prove that on-site rock sales will speed along a massive ledge removal operation.
During a meeting last week, Woburn 38 Development was instructed by ZBA officials to submit an operations plan that describes exactly how third-party crushed stone customers will be received and processed through the active North Woburn construction site at 1042 Main St.
The current appeal before the ZBA is the result of a cease-and-desist order, issued in May by Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, which forbids Woburn 38 and its excavation contractor from selling the aggregate materials directly to third-party buyers.
For the first time since the deliberations over the appeal began in June, ZBA Chairman Margaret Pinkham provided some insight into her approach to the newest Ledges at Woburn saga by insisting outside trucking activity must improve the pace of blasting and excavation activity on the nine-acre property by the Altavesta Elementary School.
According to Pinkham, before she will even consider sanctioning the requested comprehensive permit modification, Woburn 38 must sufficiently demonstrate that it can meet a previously-stated 233 day deadline for finishing pre-construction earthworks activity.
That previous timetable was at the center of a 2015 ruling by the state's Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) in regards to the Ledges at Woburn project, which the ZBA denied permits for in 2012.
"I don't feel confident that we have a system that's going to make sure we hit the targets that have been set in terms of how many trucks will be processed each day," said Pinkham. "In my view, if we screw up this schedule, then this is a substantial change."
The revelation was made as Pinkham addressed Concord attorney Paul Haverty about his client's plan to stack as many as a dozen customer dump trucks at a time inside the gated entrance to the future affordable housing complex. A specialist in Chapter 40B law, Haverty is representing Woburn 38 Development's parent company, Franklin Construction.
Last month, a city-retained traffic consultant from VHB opined that the stacking plan should keep third-party dump trucks from backing up along Main Street while waiting to access the North Woburn site. However, that VHB report also concluded that the city should require the submission of an operations plan and ensure the outside sales will guarantee Woburn 38's compliance with its previously stated earthworks removal timeline.
Though Haverty has agreed to furnish the requested materials, he last week stipulated that the HAC decision does not necessarily mandate his client's adherence to the 233 deadline. However, since the challenge was first brought before the ZBA, the Concord lawyer has repeatedly referred to that same HAC decision and timeline as evidence that the state officials always envisioned third-party rock sales on the property.
"There's not a condition that says you have to meet the schedule [included in the HAC decision's] notes. But we do want to get this done as quickly as possible," said Haverty. "If you look at the VHB memo, it's quite clear this is going a lot more slowly [that what had been planned]."
Based upon current calculations, those operations are considerably behind schedule, as only 30,000 cubic yards of materials have been carted away from the construction site over the past 50 "working days".
Should that pace not improve, it would presumably take as many as 496 days to finish the initial site preparations.
"Somebody should do that math again," said ZBA member John Ray, who like Pinkham, wants assurances the petitioner can still meet its previous stated 233-day deadline.
Decades of controversy
The massive ledge removal operation stands at the center of a nearly two-decade long controversy over the Chapter 40B or affordable housing development.
The first iteration of the project was pitched in the early 2000's by Burlington developer Anthony Santullo, who after being denied permits for a small subdivision at 1042 Main St., emerged with plans to erect an 168-unit apartment complex.
Then called the Woburn Heights project, the affordable housing proposal generated a public uproar after North Woburn residents discovered the development would require extensive blasting operations to remove some 125,000 cubic yards of ledge from the elevated terrain.
Ultimately, the ZBA denied the permits for the 40B project, but Santullo subsequently appealed to the state's Housing Appeals Committee (HAC), which overturned that ruling in 2003. City officials ultimately challenged that decision all the way to the Mass. Supreme Court, which in 2006, upheld the HAC ruling by refusing to hear Woburn's case.
Nearly a half-dozen years later, Woburn 38 Development announced it had purchased the rights to the Woburn Heights development and submitted a brand new 40B application to amend those permits.
Stunning city officials, the new ownership team subsequently revealed that it intended to nearly triple the amount of ledge removal on the elevated nine-acre parcel. As part of that expanded earthworks activity, the developer, re-dubbing the housing project the "Ledges at Woburn", unveiled plans to space out the apartments into multiple buildings.
Further enraging the public, Woburn 38 officials also announced it planned to litter the construction site with heavy rock processing equipment, so all ledge could be broken down into aggregate materials for purchase by third-parties.
Based on testimony at the time from the development team, the pre-construction earthworks would involve the removal of as much as 420,000 cubic yards of materials. In order to remove such a vast volume of lodge, a blasting contractor planned to set off daily controlled demolition charges, each containing the equivalent of 2,000-to-2,500 pounds of TNT.
Excavation contractor Onyx Construction would then bring as many as 60 heavy dump trucks to the site each day to cart away those processed materials. According to projections at the time, those heavy trucks would travel to and from 1042 Main St. some 13,332 times during a two-year period.
The ZBA scoffed at those plans, arguing the petitioner was proposing to turn an apartment development in the middle of a residential neighborhood into a de-facto quarry operation. It subsequently denied comprehensive permits, but once again, the HAC overturned that ruling in a 2015 decision.
Mayor Scott Galvin and other city officials, calling the HAC decision one of the most egregious abuses of the state's Chapter 40B regulations, yet again appealed to the court system for an intervention. However, after a series of lower court defeats, the Mass. Supreme Court for the second time refused to hear the city's case.
