WOBURN - With Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell concerned about a request for an illuminated sign, the City Council recently delayed action on a petition from a Locust Street townhouse developer for several modifications to a 2018 special permit.
During their most recent gathering in City Hall, the aldermen voted unanimously to lay on the table a petition from 285 Locust LLC to add the lights to townhouse project’s signage and to remove a landscaped island from the five-acre site’s front entrance.
Situated by the Joyce Middle School, the development includes 41 townhouse that are accessed via Locust Street. According to Campbell, she recently spoke to local attorney Mark Vaughan in regards to the special permit modifications and is convinced that the traffic island modification is an improvement.
However, she is not sold on the sign design change, as the illumination could cause light pollution that disrupts other area residents.
“This is in my ward,” Campbell explained. “The landscaped island modification makes sense if you realize what they’re looking for. It’s one little island where they were having low shrubs put in. People coming in [to the development with moving trucks] are having trouble making that turn.”
“I have a little more difficulty with the sign. This is in a residential area and my concern is that having it illuminated will not fit in with the area. There’s a house directly across the street from where this sign is,” she added.
Though Campbell was willing to okay the internal site traffic island change as a “minor modification”, she wants more time to discuss the sign with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn.
However, City Council President Edward Tedesco and City Clerk Lindsay Higgins pointed out that submitted design renderings include both changes - thereby making it difficult to approve each item separately.
In light of that challenge, the council agreed to take up the matter at its next meeting in early August.
Back in February 2018, representatives from Waltham-based Duffy Properties unveiled plans to convert the old Verizon Trucking terminal by the Joyce Middle School and Cambridge Road into a multi-family housing.
Months later, the council okayed the project, but after being ordered to pay $300,000 in mitigation to offset the impacts of constructing 41 three-bedroom townhouse at the site, the development became the subject of a land court hearing.
At the time, the developer contended the project would have virtually no impact on existing road infrastructure, but was willing to contribute $50,000 to the city to help pay for a study looking at redesigning the Cambridge/Bedford/South Bedford Road corridor.
Ultimately, a land court judge ruled the council overstepped its bounds in demanding the petitioner pay for the installation of new sidewalks by the Joyce Middle School and to contribute an extra $100,000 towards the proposed traffic study.
The court ruling eventually resulted in the council reducing the required mitigation payment down to the $50,000 figure.
Under city ordinance, special permit petitioners like Duffy Properties are required to contribute up to 3 percent of a development's overall construction cost to offset project impacts, but those improvements are supposed to have a direct nexus to the development.
