WOBURN - Samples taken from the city’s drinking water supply in late January through the beginning of March tested well-below new state thresholds for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Though not required to inform the general public about the latest findings, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin recently appraised the community about the first quarter PFAS testing results in light of elevated concerns about the presence of the forever chemicals in the water system.
According the mayor, though happy to share some good news on the PFAS front, the latest testing samples will in no way derail plans to forever eliminate the contaminates from Woburn’s drinking water by erecting a new $17.6 million addition at Horn Pond’s water treatment facility.
“The city remains committed to moving forward with plans to provide additional treatment to remove PFAS and will continue to provide regular updates about ongoing monthly sampling results,” Galvin notified the general public in a prepared statement issued earlier this week.
“If you have questions about your drinking water, please contact the City of Woburn Water Department at 781-897-5945. If you want to learn more, an update on PFAS will be presented at the City Council meeting on April 19,” he further advised local residents.
During the final two testing quarters of 2021, Woburn twice exceeded the 20 parts per trillion (PPT) PFAS standard enacted in April of 2021 by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). In both cases, local PFAS levels were found to be just barely above the DEP ceiling, with the summer/early fall of 2021 testing average coming out 24 PPT PFAS and fall/early winter testing results finding a 22 PPT concentration.
The latest testing results concluded that average PFAS concentrations of 13.35 for the first quarter of 2022.
“The City of Woburn is committed to providing regular updates to our community about PFAS testing and providing high quality drinking water to our residents. The city conducts monthly testing for PFAS in its treated drinking water…The average for the first quarter is 13 PPT, which is well below the Mass. DEP drinking water standard,” Galvin explained in a news blurb posted to the community’s website earlier this week.
The findings came after the city pulled four samples between Jan. 20 and March 9 for PFAS analysis. The lowest PFAS levels came from a Feb. 24 test, when a level of 12 PPT was detected. The highest concentration of PFAS, measured at 15.4 PPT, came from a Jan. 20 water sample.
Local officials have been testing drinking water since 2016 for PFAS levels and had until last spring easily passed less rigid 70 PPT standards established by federal environmental authorities.
After the new state thresholds were first enacted, Woburn also had little difficulty - until last summer that is - in complying with the Mass. DEP standard. Excluding the most recent testing samples, Woburn’s PFAS levels in recent years have on average measured at 18.5 per trillion.
PFAS are chemicals that are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing. Today, PFAS are still commonly used in thousands of consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
Federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in-utero, and could lead to increase risks of cancer in some individuals. Much of the research into the long-term effects from prolonged exposure to the chemicals is still ongoing.
