WOBURN - The City Council recently shipped a proposed doggie day care ordinance off to committee after a Planning Board proposal to require a special permit for all such future uses proved untenable.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco, who authored the zoning legislation on behalf of an aspiring small business owner, advised his peers that City Solicitor Ellen Callahan Doucette believes the proposed compromise to be a violation of state law.
To resolve the issue, the council voted unanimously to forward the initiative to the Ordinance Committee for further study. The aldermen are expected to resume the public hearing on the petition during a regularly scheduled meeting tonight.
Specifically, in early February, the Planning Board questioned whether the legalization of doggie daycare and pet recreation facilities within industrial and business interstate (BI) districts could create conflicts in the areas nearby residential dwellings.
The city officials were most concerned about allowing such uses by-right so long as businesses in question comprised less than 5,000 square feet of space.
As a compromise, Planning Board members like James Callahan and Michael Ventresca proposed making the use allowable by special permit in all circumstances.
Members of the council like Ward 5's Darlene Mercer-Bruen have echoed some of the concerns cited by the planners.
"We had a couple of these facilities in the middle of the industrial park and they became problematic because of the number of dogs there [and those animals being] taken outside the building," Callahan remarked.
However, in a Feb. 11 memo to the council, the city solicitor warned that under state law, the zoning ordinance should allow the use by-right in at least one of the two districts.
"Application of M.G.L. c.40A, §4, Uniformity of Districts, requires that if an ordinance allows a use, it must be allowed “by right” in at least one zoning district. The use cannot be allowed and require a special permit in all zoning districts," Callahan-Doucette explained.
During the last council discussion on the matter, Tedesco pointed out the city solicitor has proposed several alternative mechanisms to prevent neighborhood conflicts.
For example, all facilities regardless of size will be required to erect an eight-foot tall fence around outdoor pet enclosures, while a staffer must be posted outside with the animals at all times.
By-right facilities with less than 5,000 square feet will also be required to furnish at least 1,000 square feet of interior and exterior spaces for animals. Hours of operation will also be limit to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and no more than 15 dogs can be cared for in by-right enterprises.
As Callahan-Doucette pointed out, for larger special permit uses, the council can tailor more specific conditions to control potential adverse impacts.
Tedesco agreed to author the legislation after learning that a local resident wanted to open a indoor pet recreation park, where animals would be supervised by owners. After speaking with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn about the concept, she discovered city regulations are essentially silent about the legality of the use.
Presently, Woburn's Zoning Ordinances contains two references to pet-related businesses within its table of use regulations. The first relates to pet kennels, which are normally associated with 24-hour operations that offer the overnight care of animals.
In 2007, after officials from Commerce Way's PETCO emerged with plans to establish a "pet hotel", the City Council amended the city's zoning ordinances to include pet cares as an allowable accessory use.
However, that addition does not include smaller mom and pop enterprises that operate exclusively as "doggie day care" or animal training and recreation centers.
