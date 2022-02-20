WOBURN - The City Council recently sanctioned the shifting of two residential condo buildings at a North Woburn development off North Maple Street by the Baldwin Woods townhomes.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Lexington Street builder Scott Seaver, explained that Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn recently ruled the placement of two buildings closer to the development boundaries of East Dexter Avenue and North Maple Street required the council’s okay.
The council, noting the new building locations still meet all zoning setbacks, voted unanimously in favor of approving the plan changes and designating them as “minor” special permit modifications.
First approved by the City Council back in December of 2018, the North Woburn development entails the construction of 41 new townhouse and “stacked-flats” dwelling units on an approximate five-acre parcel of land that was previously zoned for a combination of office park and residential uses. The project is situated across the street from the Baldwin Woods townhomes that were built on a portion of the old New England Lead Company site off of Merrimac Street.
According to the Rubin and Rudman law partner, developers like Seaver commonly create building envelope areas on preliminary development plans that comprise a larger land area than is technically needed for proposed structures.
The purpose of those “envelopes” is to give some leeway for the buildings to shift within that space in the event that site topography or other adverse on-the-ground conditions are encountered during construction.
“As part of this development, building envelopes were put on the site plan. That means you have an idea of where the buildings will go, but you have extra space to slide it around. This is done with most projects where the are multiple buildings [being constructed],” Tarby explained.
In the current case, Seaver technically stayed within those plan envelopes, but because official development site plans included actual dimensional setback measurements, Quinn concluded that the City Council needed to okay the changes.
As built, the first structure of concern sits 25.5 feet away from North Maple Street, while the original plan showed a 43.4-foot setback. The second building, which plans showed sitting 31.9 feet away from East Dexter Avenue, also now has a 25.5 foot setback.
Under underlying zoning regulations, each of the buildings is required to have side setbacks of at least 25 feet.
Though ultimately voting in favor of the request, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, noting there was quite a bit of public discussion around the townhouse project back in 2018, did seek an explanation from Seaver as to why the buildings were moved.
“I ask you Mr. Seaver - and I don’t oppose what you’re asking for - that in the interest of transparency for the people who live over by East Dexter Avenue, why did they move?” asked Mercer-Bruen.
“The drawings are never perfect when presented for a special permit, because the buildings aren’t fully designed,” the developer responded. “As they get fully designed, they shift around. The whole purpose of [these envelope boxes on site plans] is so we don’t have to come here when that happens.”
Ward 6 Councilor Lou DiMambro, whose district includes the new housing units, lodged no objections to the minor modification. According to DiMambro, he had spoken directly with Quinn about the request and was satisfied that the changes would have no major impact on the neighborhood.
