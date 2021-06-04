WOBURN - All the pageantry and grandeur will be restored for Class of 2021 as WMHS' seniors head to the big stage at Connolly Stadium this weekend for the city's annual graduation ceremony.
Though the final two years of the teenagers' high school careers certainly departed from the norm, school officials in recent weeks confirmed that much of the pomp-and-circumstance has been added back into the event program for the senior class' big day on Sunday afternoon.
Graduation will kick off at WMHS at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at the main turf athletic field at the Montvale Avenue facility. As per a long-established School Committee policy, should Sunday's ceremony be cancelled due to inclement weather, the event will be pushed off until Monday night.
With the COVID-19 pandemic derailing most public gathering customs over the past year, city officials have brought back quite a few previously abandoned graduation details for the Class of 2021.
Chief among those efforts is the revival of routine and previously under-appreciated features such as musical performances, award and scholarship announcements, and remarks from school leaders and other dignitaries.
The Class of 2021 will also be able to gather together as an entire group, be handed their diplomas directly by school officials, and be joined by an unlimited number of family members and other guests when the ceremony commences at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
As was always the case pre COVID-19, school officials are advising those planning on attending the event to anticipate traffic delays and parking shortages both at the high school itself and in the surrounding neighborhood. Parking will be restricted to just one side of several major abutting roadways, including Salem Street, Eastern Avenue, Bow Street, and Wade Avenue.
There are handicapped-accessible parking spaces available for those with disabilities nearby Connolly Stadium, as well as in several other areas at the high school.
Previously, local school officials had expected that a variety of gathering restrictions and other ceremony-limiting COVID-19 mandates would be in effect for the Class of 2021's diploma day. For example, just until recently, WMHS officials had told graduates that only four guests could accompany them to Connolly Stadium.
However, in an advisory released a little over a week ago by the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), those limits on in-person spectators were eliminated, as was also a rule that all students and attendees wear facial coverings at outdoor events.
The restoration of many traditional graduation ceremony features comes after the Class of 2020 walked across the big stage at an eerily empty Connolly Stadium last summer.
With last year's event originally scheduled to occur just months after a state-of-emergency was declared due to the pandemic, the School Committee and WMHS Principal Jessica Callanan reluctantly decided to push off graduation until late July.
Only two guests were allowed to accompany each graduate, and due to gathering restrictions, only small groups of about 20 pupils were allowed to be on the WMHS field at any time.
