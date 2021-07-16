WOBURN - A divided School Committee this week temporarily suspended the district’s mask mandate to bring the city’s facial covering rules in line with the recommendations of state education officials.
In a decision that is effective until Sept. 1, a slim majority of School Committee members in a 4-to-3 vote on Tuesday rescinded a mandatory masking requirement and instituted a new rule that “highly encourages” all students, staff members, and visitors to wear a facial covering.
School Committee Chairwoman Ellen Crowley and others made clear that the rules change applies only to ongoing summer school programs, as the elected officials will render a separate decision prior to Sept. 1 regarding safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
“The summer program is an enrichment program [where participation is voluntary], but if we’re talking about mandatory public education, we might feel a little differently about masks,” the School Committee Chair explained.
According to Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, he favored the change in light of the latest guidance from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), which stipulates that vaccinated educators and students are no longer required to wear masks.
Unvaccinated populations, including all children under the age of 12, are listed as individuals who should continue wearing facial coverings. However, as noted by those opposing the change to the district’s mask mandate, the revised DESE guidelines do not require unvaccinated persons to wear masks.
“On June 19, [DESE] came out with guidance that said masking indoors and maintaining other safety guidance is no longer required, but it is encouraged. That guidance is in line with [the Mass. Department of Public Health] guidelines that recommend unvaccinated people continue to mask,” said the superintendent.
Opposed to the policy change were School Committee members Andrew Lipsett, Colleen Cormier, and Dr. John Wells.
Both Lipsett and Cormier were particularly concerned about language in the new guidelines that would technically allow unvaccinated students and staff members to shed their masks.
Under the emergency use authorizations granted for the experimental Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations for COVID-19, children under 12 are currently ineligible for the jabs.
“[The word] ‘encourage’ is a sticky and real grey area. We’re telling people to do what they think is best, and I don’t necessarily think that [kind of freedom] is in the best interests of the students. You wouldn’t know whether someone without a mask is vaccinated or not,” said Cormier.
“I’d be inclined to agree, especially for children under 12 who we know cannot be vaccinated,” Lipsett later chimed in. “I know everyone wants this to be over. I want this to be over. Unfortunately, the best way to get that is to continue requiring masks for populations that are unvaccinated.”
Under the FDA’s initial December of 2020 emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Modern shots, all persons aged 16 and older became eligible for the treatments. However, with the vaccine’s availability limited last winter, state officials at first concentrated on administering the vaccines to the first responders, medical personnel, and the elderly.
Those aged 16 and older were deemed eligible to receive the vaccines in Massachusetts in late April. Weeks later, on May 10, the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization to include adolescents aged between 12 and 15.
According to School Committee member Patricia Chisholm, with vaccine supplies no longer being in issue in Massachusetts, everyone eligible and willing to receive the immunizations has had more than ample time to set up appointments for the jabs.
However, with young children ineligible for the COVID-19 treatments, she believes parents should be tasked with the responsibility for deciding whether masks are necessary.
“Parents should be able to make these decisions, especially for kids who are under the age of 12,” the School Committee member insisted. “We should not require anyone to wear a mask all day long. We’re already seeing what this is doing to kids [from a social-emotional perspective] after making them do it all year long.”
School Committee member Dr. John Wells later told his colleagues that he was voting against the superintendent’s recommendation on the grounds that DESE’s revised guidelines were no longer in alignment with the advice of federal infectious disease experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Wells also contended that the new DESE protocols technically granted local school officials some leeway to set a policy that fits best for their communities. For that reason, he agreed with Lipsett and Cormier that the city’s existing mask mandate should remain in effect.
“Nothing against the superintendent. I just think DESE is behind the curve [in issuing this advise before the CDC weighed in],” the School Committee member explained.
Offering an alternate viewpoint, School Committee veteran Michael Mulrenan argued it would be inconsistent for the city to adopt federal guidelines that conflict with DESE and DPH recommendations, as the district had been adhering to the state’s safety protocols ever since Woburn’s first COVID-19 case.
