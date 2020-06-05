WOBURN - A “ Peaceful Rally” in downtown Woburn went according to plans as a group of local activists in a “Black Lives Matter” protest carried off their march, their speeches and support for the cause without incident.
The protesters had been into the planning and open, vocal support for over a week and hit an early high point in seeking the approval of Mayor Scott Galvin, who had told them a special permit would be needed.
However, by mid-week, internet sites like Twitter and Facebook came alive with a poster urging as may as possible to support the effort. The flyers and posters highlighted the theme “Black Lives Have Always Mattered.”
The organizers told supporters to be at Woburn Memorial High School’s parking lot and then proceed with them down Montvale Avenue to the Woburn Common/City Hall area.
The participants were urged to bring “masks, use loud voices and positivity.”
Also, the supporters cried out for all marchers “to wear black attire.”
In all, a focus was on “marching, guest speakers and chanting.”
At the beginning of the week, Woburn Police and other public safety units were put on alert with many city officials being nervous about the possible turn of events like those in Boston and around the country.
Yesterday, Woburn Center became crowded with police as a dozen officers from the Mass. State Police and dozens of officers from the NEMLEC area from Burlington and Winchester out to Weston were much in evidence before the march which began at Woburn Memorial High School. Downtown Woburn businesses like CVS had boarded up their large windows with plywood, as Woburn joined a national effort to enhance black lives and stop police actions against blacks.
Some 600-800 marchers and rally-goers joined at the steps of Woburn City Hall for an open rally lasting two hours. Mayor Scott Galvin joined the head of the marchers as the line of site on Montvale Avenue revealed Galvin and Rep. Richard Haggerty among the familiar faces at the front of the march along with WMHS senior Brooklyn Manna, 18, a well-known activist for the cause.
Supporters like WMHS Assistant Principal Steve Martin, a well-liked educator, also joined Galvin among the first speakers.
Galvin talked about it being an honor to support Manna’s peaceful march and protest to honor the life of George Floyd, who was also honored in many Mass. communities and states around the country in one of three days set aside to focus on black lives and police brutality.
“We all share responsibility to demand justice and healing for our fellow black and brown citizens,” said Galvin at the start.
Galvin described the national outage as “uplifting and, at times, heartbreaking, to paint a clear picture of the new pain our fellow black Americans are feeling at this crossroads in our country.”
“Racism and hate have no place here in our city or anywhere in our great nation. As a white person, I have never experienced the kind of fear, injustice, frustration and sense of not being equal to my fellow citizens.”
Galvin also remarked as a father, and the mayor of the city, it was his job to help join people together to commit to real work and tangible change. The uncertainty of the times, especially around the WMHS graduation period has been a lot to bear, he felt.
“The outstanding Woburn students here today understand that collaboration and mobilization are keys to changing the world,” he said. “And, we are desperately in need of change right now. It begins with today’s peaceful protest, but to move these stubborn mountains, you must stay involved - join a civic group, get involved in public service, get out the vote.”
He concluded his speech with a challenge: “We are counting on you, the WMHS Class of 2020, to do great things, and indeed, change the world for the better.”
Ass’ t. Principal Martin
Assistant Principal Steve Martin was also among the first speakers.
He focused on the fact that he wanted to thank Mayor Galvin, the Woburn Police and Fire Departments, School Committee, City Council and all those who helped to bring this demonstration together.
“However, even with all of the constituents just named, we would not be here if it were not for the effort and dedication of our class of 2020, All- Scholastic senior graduate, Brooklyn Manna,” he reflected. “The courage, perseverance, integrity and passion she has shown over the last week are characteristics all students, regardless of their race, gender, background or sexual orientation should strive to achieve. Thank you for endless devotion to social justice and reform, taking your destiny into your own hands, which essentially allowed people of all walks of life the opportunity to come together for a peaceful, passionate and productive demonstration.”
Martin also reflected on the fact to be completely honest, as of 3 p.m. yesterday, he was not going to speak on Thursday.
“I did not have the words, energy or time to commit to writing a speech for a demonstration that in other parts of the country (Minnesota, Illinois, California,Washington, Florida, to name a few) the messages delivered by mayors, governors, pastors and other elected officials have seemingly gone on deaf ears and have unfortunately lead to is more senseless violence and destruction. Then yesterday, for the first time in days, I watched some of the news coverage from around the country and I felt a sense of hope and pride which I had not felt in a long time. Seeing people of all different walks of life, religions, socio-economic backgrounds and sexual orientations come together for the same cause, and to honor a black man, George Floyd, whose life was taken unjustly, is making progress. And right now making progress, during such a difficult time in our nation's history, is something we need to build upon.”
Witnessing all Americans, not just African Americans, realize what happened to George Floyd was inhumane and cries out for those police officers to be brought to justice, does resonate with people of all different walks of life, “and prove that despite our differences, we all possess empathy and compassion; regardless of a person's skin color. But, my brothers and sisters, what we can not do is protest passionately, and peacefully during the day, then shatter and undo everything we have accomplished during the night.”
Destroying property, setting vehicles on fire, looting and rioting is not the answer, he added.
“When we destroy a storefront, or vandalize another person's property we are doing two things: 1.) destroying the hopes and dreams of the person who worked so hard to accomplish his or her goals, and 2.) feed(ing) into a stereotype that was given to us 100 years ago. That stereotype being we (people of color) are criminals and commit violence. This is not the case, even though history sometimes paints this false narrative. However, instead of putting a fire out, our most recent behaviors have stocked the flames and those flames are being broadcast on the news from New York City to Los Angeles, California. I realize we are all hurt, frustrated and angered by the events that have happened over the last few weeks, but taking out our frustration on others, not knowing the lasting implications for the home owners, or property owners, and their families is not the answer. And ultimately, as we have seen across the country, it leads to more heartbreak and right now we should be looking to heal, not destroy.“
Martin concluded in closing, “I want to end with a scripture. Philippians Chapter 2, verse 4 reads, ‘Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interest of others.’ What this means is it is ok to consider what is best for you and your family, but you should also keep in mind what will be most beneficial for your community. This verse resonates deeply with me, and is so important right now because as a community, be it Woburn, or if you traveled in from other parts of the state, we have to protect what is ours so that we can leave it to the next and hope that in the end we do not allow history to repeat itself again.”
