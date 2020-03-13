WOBURN - School custodians will clock in some overtime hours this weekend to vigorously disinfect all local school buildings after local health authorities ordered a Shamrock School pupil to self-quarantine due to recent contact with an unspecified individual with COVID-19.
According to Schools' Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, who notified parents the potential coronavirus link to the Shamrock School on Tuesday night, the involved student came into contact with the infected individual on March 4.
Since that time, the pupil, whose caretakers have been asked to self-quarantine the child for 14-days, has showed no signs of contracting COVID-19.
"The most-important information for you to know is the following: We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woburn Public Schools," stressed Crowley in a letter to parents. "Local health officials will continue to take actions as warranted by the evidence and in consultation with the Mass. Department of Health (DPH)."
City leaders, including Mayor Scott Galvin, have continued to advise citizens to respond to the spike in statewide coronavirus cases by taking proactive steps to avoid potential exposure to the virus. Public health officials say some of the best prevention members include sanitizing commonly-touched areas, practicing better hand-washing and personal hygiene habits, and trying to avoid large crowds.
Late last week, as some were minimizing the likelihood of a larger COVID-19 outbreak, the mayor during an interview with The Daily Times refused to downplay the seriousness of the virus. At the time, he acknowledged a growing consensus amongst infectious disease specialists that cases would continue to climb across the state.
Galvin has assured the community the city, including top school administrators, are staying on top of CDC and Mass DPH. advisories about how to prepare and respond to the public health crisis.
"Really, what we're trying to do is give out the standard information about how people can protect themselves from this virus," said the city executive. "This will pass. We don't want people panicking. We want everyone to do the best they can in terms of practicing good hygiene."
"You can take steps to limit your potential exposure. We have to be vigilant," Galvin added.
Some area residents have been critical of the superintendent's decision to keep the local elementary school open yesterday, especially since in recent days, a number of schools in the state have been shuttered due to positive COVID-19 cases. However, in virtually all of those instances, the closures were ordered after public health officials confirmed students and/or staff members within those educational facilities had tested positive for the contagion.
As the superintendent reminded parents in his communication earlier this week, city leaders did not make the decision to keep the Shamrock School open in a vacuum. Instead, they acted based upon the professional opinion of the state's top public health officials.
"[T]hey are not recommending the school closure," explained Crowley, referencing conversations with Mass. DPH officials. "We are aware of the decisions made in other districts and will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely."
Winchester
Woburn's novel coronavirus scare this week comes as the potentially fatal virus is popping up in neighborhood schools across the state, including in neighboring Winchester, where an elementary school student on Wednesday was confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, a total of three Winchester residents are considered "presumed positive" COVID-19 cases, which means individuals testing results have not yet been double-checked by specialists at the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
According to Winchester Schools' Superintendent Dr. Judy Evans, the neighboring town's Ambrose Elementary School will be shuttered today "out of an abundance of caution." In a day-off planned months before the coronavirus pandemic, the entire district will also be shuttered on Friday.
In the interim, public health officials in WInchester will be trying to identify the involved pupil's close contacts — including classmates and teachers — so they too can be placed in self-quarantine.
Evans also revealed that in light of the rapidly evolving situation, staff members during a professional development day this Friday will begin discussing "distance learning" to be ready for potential school or districtwide closures in the coming days and weeks.
"Given the course of COVID-19, it was inevitable that it would impact our community, including our school district, staff, and parents," remarked Evans in prepared statement to the community yesterday. "Please know that both town and school personnel are working to plan, prepare, and respond to this evolving situation and are here to support all members of our community.”
A handful of elementary facilities have also been shuttered for cleaning in Boston due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Somerville, where the spouse of a teacher and two parents of elementary school pupils contracted the virus, the city's entire school system will be closed until early next week.
Also yesterday, officials in Reading reported that they would be canceling all planned field trips and also a number of other special events, including a semi-prom, a high school talent show and middle school play, and robotics and science competitions.
